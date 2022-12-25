Zara and Mike Tindall attend Christmas Day church in Sandringham

Zara and Mike Tindall looked coordinated in gray outfits with a hint of burgundy as they held hands with their youngest daughter Lena, four, to join the King and other members of the royal family for Christmas Day church service this morning.

Princess Anne’s daughter, 41, and her husband, 44, trailed the Prince and Princess of Wales as they made their way to church for the celebratory service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate.

The parents of three children held hands with little Lena, who was dressed in a burgundy coat with gold buttons, while their eldest daughter Mia, eight, walked ahead of them in a gray coat with lapels.

The couple’s youngest child, one-year-old Lucas, did not attend the Christmas Day service because he is too young.

Color coordinated! Zara and Mike Tindall, 41 and 44, held hands with their youngest daughter Lena, four, as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for Christmas service

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara wore a gray coat by LK Bennett and a hat by London milliner Juliette Botterill. She paired the outfit with a burgundy patent handbag and burgundy pumps.

Meanwhile, ex-rugby star and former jungle grad Mike looked dapper in a gray suit.

At one point, sassy Lena appeared to be playing with her parents while walking with them and looked like she might want to escape. However, the excited young king beamed at the crowd.

This is the first Christmas at Sandringham in two years since the late Queen stayed at Windsor for Christmas 2020 and Christmas 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the family’s first time spending the holidays without the late Monarch.

Little Lena, four, wore a burgundy coat with gold buttons, tights and little black shoes as she joined her parents and older sister Mia for the walk.

Mia Tindall, eight, smiled coyly as she walked ahead with her hands crossed wearing a gray coat and burgundy headpiece that matched her mother’s ensemble (pictured with her father Mike)

Like the other members of the royal family, it is the first time in two years that Mike and Zara have attended the Christmas Day service.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis and did not take place in 2021 either, as the late Queen stayed in Windsor over the festive period in a break from tradition.

The couple, parents to Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, who is almost two, looked poised as they joined Zara’s relatives for the outing.

Hundreds of well-wishers have been lining up since the early hours to catch a glimpse of members of the royal family, and waved excitedly as the king and queen consort drove to the church.

On this bittersweet occasion, the family put on a show of unity as they celebrated the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, and after the explosive Netflix documentary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It is the first time that King Charles III has organized the event and marks the beginning of a new era for the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be staying with the King and Queen Consort for the festive season, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

Zara and Mike Tindall beamed as they strolled the Sandringham Estate on the Royal Family’s Christmas walk

Time to play! Little Lena seemed to want to play as she walked hand in hand with her parents to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Ahead of the celebration, Mike Tindall has admitted that the Royal Family’s first Christmas without the Queen will be ‘very different’ as he opened up about his family’s festive plans on his podcast The good, the bad and the rugbywhich he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

While filming a Christmas special of the show for YouTube, Mike – who appeared on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here earlier this month – was seen dressed in a Santa hat and wrapped in a strand of gold tinsel.

When asked by host Alex Payne if Christmas would be “very different” for the royals, Mike replied, “Yeah, it probably will be.” I don’t know exactly, I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is clear that a lot is changing, there are a lot of firsts.”

This year marks the first time King Charles has given a Christmas speech to the nation – something the Queen did every year of her 70-year reign.

He is expected to speak touchingly of Queen Elizabeth in his first-ever Christmas message airing today at 3pm.

The broadcast was produced by BBC Studios Events rather than ITV, whose turn it was to record the King’s first celebratory speech under a rotating producer system between the BBC, ITV and Sky News.

It is believed the royal family went with the BBC because they have “experience shooting at St George’s Chapel this year.”

So told the royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith The times that The Monarch has invited the Duchess of York to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the family for the first time since her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, the Duke of York will also be spending Christmas at the royal estate, but has not appeared for the public walk to church this morning.

Yesterday, the country watched the family put on a show of unity at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The event, which was taped on December 15, aired on ITV last night at 7.30pm to mark Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the event, the Princess of Wales revealed that the heartwarming concert was dedicated to the late Queen, “and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

In an introduction ahead of the concert broadcast, Kate spoke emotionally about the late Monarch’s affinity for the festive period “as a time that brings people together and reminds us all of important values.”

The 40-year-old royal held her first event last year, which was such a success that she decided to bring it back – in the hope that it could become an annual event. She said: ‘Last year’s event reminded me what I love most about Christmas, seeing people come together, celebrate and experience special moments, while also thinking about the year gone by.

“This Christmas will be our first without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time to bring people together and remind us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

This year, the princess invited hundreds of “inspiring individuals” to the service to recognize their contributions across the country.

She described them as: “Those who demonstrate the power of belonging and community values, enabling us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone out of their way to support others.”

And she added: “Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us. This year’s carol service is dedicated to her and to all those who are sadly no longer with us.

So while Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.

“Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special.”

In a £400 sequined black knit cardigan from Self Portrait, she recorded the message for her on a visit to the abbey last week during final preparations for the service.

The service, supported by the Royal Foundation, was held at Westminster Abbey on December 15 and was attended by numerous senior royals, including Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort.

Voiced by Catherine Zeta-Jones, the program featured tributes to Her Majesty the Queen and short films highlighting individuals who went out of their way to support others.

read more

King Charles is ‘evicting Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace after Epstein scandal and will no longer be allowed to have an office in the building or use his address for correspondence,’ the source claims

And King Charles takes charge of Royal Christmas: Fergie will have lunch with family in Sandringham while Harry and Meghan stay away, but Prince Andrew will NOT join others to walk to church on Christmas Day

King Charles will ‘always keep the door open’ for Prince Harry, but the royals ‘probably don’t think they owe the Sussexes an apology,’ REBECCA ENGLISH tells Palace Confidential