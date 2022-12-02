Zapping brain with lasers can improve MEMORY, study finds

This is a copy of the sheet that the examiner and patient complete during the 10-minute test

President Donald Trump received a perfect score on a standard cognitive assessment test, his doctor revealed at a White House briefing in January 2018.

The 10-minute test, known as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was created in 1996 for medical professionals to identify mild cognitive impairment.

It assesses concentration, attention, memory, language, math, orientation, executive functions and visual skills.

Trump scored 30 out of 30. A score above 26 is considered “normal,” while anything lower than that is cause for concern.

Those who do well on the test do not need further cognitive testing.

The average score is 27.4. People with mild cognitive impairment score an average of 22.1, while Alzheimer’s patients score around 16.

First used in Montreal, Canada, the test is now one of the most respected methods for assessing cognitive health worldwide, available in 55 languages ​​and dialects, and formats for testing illiterate patients and in other cultural settings (by changing certain references).

Trump is the first US president to undergo the test as part of his presidential physical.

This is how a doctor performs the test and how a patient is assessed:

1. CREATE ALTERNATE TRAIL

TO TEST: The patient is told to match five numbers and letters (1-5, AE) in ascending order (pairing 1 with A, 2 with B, etc.) while drawing connecting lines.

RESULT: The patient receives one point for each successful pair: 1-A; 2-B; 3-C; 4-D; 5-E. No lines can be crossed. The patient earns 0 if he makes a mistake that is not immediately corrected.

2. VISUOCONSTRUCTIVE SKILLS (CUBE)

TO TEST: Draw your own version of the cube in the space next to it.

It should be exactly the same as the one printed on the page.

RESULT: One point if drawn correctly (ie three-dimensional, all lines are drawn, no line added, lines are relatively parallel and their lengths are similar – no point if any of these criteria are missing).

3. VISUOCONSTRUCTIVE SKILLS (CLOCK)

TO TEST: Draw a clock, enter all the numbers and set the time to 10 minutes after 11 o’clock.

RESULT: One point is awarded for each of the following three criteria:

Contour (ONE POINT): The dial should be a circle with only minor distortion that is acceptable (i.e. a small imperfection when closing the circle).

Numbers (ONE POINT): all clock numbers must be present without extra numbers; numbers must be in the correct order and placed in the approximate quadrants on the dial. Roman numerals are allowed. Numbers can be placed outside the circle contour.

Hands (ONE POINT): There must be two hands that jointly indicate the correct time; the hour hand must be clearly shorter than the minute hand. The hands should be centered on the center of the dial with their intersection close to the center of the clock.

No point will be awarded for a particular element if any of the above criteria are not met.

4. NAMES

TO TEST: Name each animal.

Lion

Rhinoceros (or rhinoceros)

Camel (or dromedary)

RESULT: One point for each

5. MEMORY

TO TEST:

The doctor tells the patient that they are going to read a list of words for the patient to remember. At the end, the patient should tell them as much as they can remember; it doesn’t matter in what order.

The doctor then reads out five words, one per second:

FACE, VELVET, CHURCH, DAISY, RED

As the patient recites the words, the doctor marks a check mark in the box for each word said aloud.

The patient indicates when they have remembered everything they can.

The doctor reads the list a second time. At the end, the patient has to call them all again.

As the patient recites the words, the doctor marks a check mark in the box for each word spoken aloud – including the first five again.

The patient indicates when they have remembered everything they can.

At the end of the test, the doctor asks the patient to memorize the five unprompted words. This is the portion of the test that is scored.

TO SCORE: No pluses, only minuses if they get it wrong.

6. CAUTION

TEST (NUMBERS):

Recall numbers: The Doctor reads a list of five numbers at a rate of one number per second; the patient remembers them exactly as they were said:

2 1 8 5 4

Calling numbers backwards: The Doctor reads three digits at a rate of one digit per second; the patient recalls them backwards:

7 4 2

TO SCORE: One point per sequence recited correctly.

TEST (LETTERS): The doctor reads a list of letters at a rate of one per second. Each time they say the letter “A,” the patient should tap their hand:

FBACMNAAJKLBAFAKDEAAA JAMOFAAB

TO SCORE: One point if there are zero errors or only one error (i.e. the patient tapped another letter only once with their hand).

TEST (MATHEMATICS): The patient starts at 100 and then has to count down by subtracting seven each time until the examiner tells him to stop:

TO SCORE: Total three points.

No points if there are no correct subtractions

One point for only one correct subtraction

Two points for two or three correct subtractions

Three points for four or five correct subtractions

If the first subtraction is wrong, but every subsequent subtraction follows the pattern of seven, they still earn every other point. For example, they say ’92 – 85 – 78 – 71 – 64′. While ’92’ is incorrect, all subsequent numbers are subtracted by seven, meaning they only made one mistake and would score three.

7. REPEAT SENTENCE

TO TEST:

Step one: The examiner reads this sentence and the patient must repeat it exactly: “All I know is John is the one helping today”.

Step two: The examiner then reads another sentence, with the same instruction: “The cat always hid under the couch when there were dogs in the room”.

TO SCORE: One point for each correct sentence.

Exact repetition

Do not replace synonyms (i.e. it should be ‘hid’, not ‘hides’)

8. VERBAL FLOODNESS

TO TEST: The doctor reads a letter (F), and the patient has to think of words that start with that letter. The goal is to reach 11 words or more in 60 seconds.

The words cannot be proper nouns, such as Bob or Boston

The words can’t be the same sounding word but with different suffixes (such as love, lover, loving)

TO SCORE: One point if they reach 11 words or more in one minute.

9. ABSTRACTION

TO TEST: The patient should describe the relationship between certain words (for example, an orange and a banana; a train and a bicycle; a ruler and a watch).

There is one practice attempt (ORANGE AND BANANA) before two scored pairs (TRAIN AND BIKE; WATCH AND RULER).

TO SCORE: One point for each of the last two pairs.

Acceptable Answers:

Train and bicycle: means of transport, means of travel, used to make journeys

Ruler and watch: measuring tools, measuring instruments

Unacceptable answers:

Train and bicycle: they have wheels

Ruler and watch: they have numbers

10. DELAYED REVOCATION

TO TEST: The patient should remember all the words he has heard before (FACE, VELVET, CHURCH, DAISY, RED).

TO SCORE: One point for each word remembered (with no clue from the examiner).

11. ORIENTATION

TEST: Say the exact date and the name of the place where they are, including the city.

SCORING: One point for each correct answer. No points if they make mistakes.

TOTAL SCORE:

Add up all accumulated points and add one point if the patient has less than 12 years of formal education.