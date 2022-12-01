Zampa takes three on encouraging return to Shield action

New South Wales 2 for 61 trail Victoria 209 (Abbott 4-56) by 148 runs
In reply, Daniel Hughes shot five bounds in a quickfire 34 off 28 balls before being bowled by Fergus O’Neill. Fellow opener Kurtis Patterson didn’t make much of an impact and fell to Will Sutherland.
Zampa has returned to Shield cricket for the first time since 2019, hoping to claim a test call for next year’s tour of India.
The 30-year-old white ball specialist removed Victoria’s top scorers Sutherland and Sam Harper. It is Zampa’s first red ball game at any level in over 1,000 days.
“I’m pretty curious, to be honest,” Zampa said. “I feel my game is advanced enough to bowl well with the red ball and I was excited. It’s also nice to play for The Blues again.”
Sutherland stated that Zampa was the bowlers’ choice on the first day.
“He was very accurate and there was something different pretty much every ball,” said Sutherland. “He was bowling in breeches with crossed seams, legs with stitched seams, wrong things that I sometimes had a hard time choosing. I was very impressed with his work and hopefully he will get a chance in India.”
NSW sent their hosts in to bat on a green Junction Oval pitch and the decision paid off as they reduced Victoria to 4 for 61 by lunchtime.
Abbott struck early, removing opener Ashley Chandrasinghe for a nine-ball duck and getting rid of the dangerous Nic Maddinson.
Mickey Edwards turned down out-of-form Travis Dean and Henriques struck a huge blow when he removed in-form Victoria captain Peter Handscomb just before lunch.
The tail wagged a bit for Victoria, with second gamer Sam Elliott and Jon Holland pushing their squad’s numbers above 200.
Last-seeded NSW will play their first Shield game under caretaker coach Greg Shipperd after Phil Jaques was suspended this week. The decision came on the heels of The Blues’ worst start to a Shield season in 14 years.
