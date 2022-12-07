Zampa gets creative in India Test tour bid

New Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa will increase his workload during the upcoming BBL campaign in an effort to make his case for selection on the Australian Test Tour of India.

A shortage of red-ball cricket between now and next month’s selection deadline has prompted Zampa to get creative as he chases after a baggy green.

Zampa has replaced injured teammate Glenn Maxwell as Stars skipper and plans to bowl more than ever to impress the national selectors.

The white-ball specialist ended his three-year absence from the Sheffield Shield last week, taking 3 for 57 in the first innings for New South Wales against Victoria before finishing with match figures of 3 for 106. a huge carrot for the 30-year-old legspinner.

“It’s there, it’s in the mind,” Zampa told reporters on Wednesday. “I played that Shield game for a reason and it was really fun to play a bit of red-ball cricket and crank up the workload. I was just curious to see how it would feel and how it would go.

“My game has evolved, especially over the last three years, to be valuable to the red-ball team. I know my track record doesn’t really speak for itself – it certainly doesn’t – but I feel like I can get better.” fit those circumstances.”

Back in whites: Adam Zampa made his first Sheffield Shield appearance since 2019 last week•Getty Images

“I will never be Nathan Lyon, who is the No. 1 spinner on the Australian team, no matter where you are in the world. I know that,” said Zampa. “But in a series and a squad where you’re going to have multiple spinners and you need options, I know I would have a chance.

“That’s why I’d like to go on that tour when it happens, but it won’t be forever. There aren’t subcontinent tours every year, but every few years, so I know my chances are limited.”

Zampa will lead the Stars in his eighth season with the franchise after Maxwell was ruled out with a broken leg.

“It’s about creating an environment where people have no fear,” Zampa said.

The Stars begin their hunt for a highly anticipated BBL title against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday.