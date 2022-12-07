Zampa gets creative in India Test tour bid

A shortage of red-ball cricket between now and next month’s selection deadline has prompted Zampa to get creative as he chases after a baggy green.
“It’s there, it’s in the mind,” Zampa told reporters on Wednesday. “I played that Shield game for a reason and it was really fun to play a bit of red-ball cricket and crank up the workload. I was just curious to see how it would feel and how it would go.
“My game has evolved, especially over the last three years, to be valuable to the red-ball team. I know my track record doesn’t really speak for itself – it certainly doesn’t – but I feel like I can get better.” fit those circumstances.”
“I will never be Nathan Lyon, who is the No. 1 spinner on the Australian team, no matter where you are in the world. I know that,” said Zampa. “But in a series and a squad where you’re going to have multiple spinners and you need options, I know I would have a chance.
“That’s why I’d like to go on that tour when it happens, but it won’t be forever. There aren’t subcontinent tours every year, but every few years, so I know my chances are limited.”
Zampa will lead the Stars in his eighth season with the franchise after Maxwell was ruled out with a broken leg.
“It’s about creating an environment where people have no fear,” Zampa said.
The Stars begin their hunt for a highly anticipated BBL title against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on Tuesday.