Zambia seeks $8bn relief on debts to Chinese lenders

Zambia is asking for more than $8 billion in debt relief to Chinese lenders, private bondholders and other creditors, according to an IMF analysis, in a restructuring widely seen as a test of Beijing’s willingness to absorb losses on loans it has made to developing countries. to land.

After securing an IMF bailout last week, Zambia plans to cut its debt payments by $8.4 billion over the next three years, according to a fund analysis released Tuesday. Further debt adjustment is likely later, it added.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema has secured the IMF’s $1.3 billion loan, two years after Zambia became the first African country to default on the pandemic after what the fund called “years of fiscal debauchery”. The country’s debt quadrupled between 2014 and 2019 amid a wave of infrastructure loans under Edgar Lungu, the former president, who lost last year’s election to Hichilema.

With Lusaka owing about $6 billion of its $17 billion in foreign debt to Chinese lenders, China is the largest creditor. Beijing’s handling of Zambia’s bailout is seen as a litmus test for its handling of defaults from other emerging economies, such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In recent decades, China has surpassed the World Bank as the largest foreign creditor to less developed countries. Loans are expected to sour as growth slows and global interest rates rise.

The IMF offered the bailout after bilateral creditors, including Chinese lenders, agreed in principle to debt relief. But Zambia must now negotiate the details of restructuring those loans, including $3 billion in Eurobonds.

Zambia needs to reduce the amount it spends on paying off debt from nearly two-thirds of its revenue to about 14 percent by 2025, and should maintain this ratio for most of the next decade, the IMF said. “This would mean some additional cash debt relief [on top of the $8bn] will be needed in the 2026-31 period,” the fund added.

The “first reading is not a big surprise,” said Kevin Daly, investment director at Abrdn and a member of a committee representing Zambian bondholders, although he added that he had expected a larger adjustment over a shorter time horizon.

Lusaka hopes to complete talks with official lenders before the end of the year and will then begin talks with private creditors. Zambia will ask creditors to agree to either full debt write-offs or to accept an extension of the term of their loan repayments.

Analysts have said Beijing probably prefers to extend the time it takes to repay its debts rather than take a more visible haircut. Bondholders who prefer to go to the hairdresser, have expressed concern that they will have to sign on terms preferred by China.

Chinese banks and other institutions provided loans to Zambia to build airports, roads and other projects that the country struggled to repay as the economy slowed and corruption under Lungu increased.

In addition to debt relief, Zambia is bracing for what the IMF called “a major, upfront and ongoing fiscal consolidation” to bring government finances under control. The Hichilema government has agreed to abolish fuel subsidies and reduce agricultural subsidies. It has pledged to protect social spending.

Zambia also canceled $2 billion in mostly Chinese project loans that were in the pipeline and yet to be disbursed. Under the terms of the bailout, the IMF expects Lusaka to limit new external lending in the coming years to that of concessional creditors, such as multilateral lenders.