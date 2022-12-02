Zakir Hasan’s 173 heroic rescues resulted in a draw for Bangladesh A and India A

bangladesh a 112 (Mosaddek 63, Saurabh 4-23, Saini 3-21) and 341 for 9 (Zakir 173, Shanto 77, Saurabh 5-63) drew with India A 465 for Dec 5 (Jaiswal 145, Easwaran 142, Taijul 3-170)
For 10 hours over two days, the southpaw Zakir thwarted a bowling attack the home side had shot for 112 on the first day of this match.
And by the time he fell there were only four overs left to bowl on the final night and Bangladesh’s Nos 10 and 11 Rejaur Rahman Raja and Khaled Ahmed took them to safety.
The two left-handers met midway through the third day and were separated only on the fourth morning when Mukesh Kumar trapped Shanto lbw. Mominul Haque (17) and Captain Mohammad Mithun (10) put up little resistance, but Jaker Ali (16) lingered for an hour and 44 minutes to join Zakir.
Saurabh finished with match scores of 9 for 86 as Bangladesh A came back quite well to draw the match.