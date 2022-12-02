Saturday, December 3, 2022
Zakir Hasan’s 173 heroic rescues resulted in a draw for Bangladesh A and India A

bangladesh a 112 (Mosaddek 63, Saurabh 4-23, Saini 3-21) and 341 for 9 (Zakir 173, Shanto 77, Saurabh 5-63) drew with India A 465 for Dec 5 (Jaiswal 145, Easwaran 142, Taijul 3-170)

Zakir Hasan played the most important innings of his career as his 173 single-handedly won Bangladesh A to draw their unofficial Test against India A at Cox’s Bazar.

For 10 hours over two days, the southpaw Zakir thwarted a bowling attack the home side had shot for 112 on the first day of this match.

And by the time he fell there were only four overs left to bowl on the final night and Bangladesh’s Nos 10 and 11 Rejaur Rahman Raja and Khaled Ahmed took them to safety.

Zakir made his 173 with 16 fours and three sixes, with 402 balls. The bulk of these runs came during his 148-run partnership for the second wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto making 77. Shanto hit ten fours in his stay of 187 balls.

The two left-handers met midway through the third day and were separated only on the fourth morning when Mukesh Kumar trapped Shanto lbw. Mominul Haque (17) and Captain Mohammad Mithun (10) put up little resistance, but Jaker Ali (16) lingered for an hour and 44 minutes to join Zakir.

When Jaker fell to Sarfaraz Khan, left arm spinner Saurabh Kumar got into the act and took the next four wickets. He removed Mosaddek Hossain and Taijul Islam for ducks, both behind, before bowling Zakir clean and having Nayeem Hasan lbw for five. Raja and Khaled defended the remaining 14 balls to ensure the tie.

Saurabh finished with match scores of 9 for 86 as Bangladesh A came back quite well to draw the match.

