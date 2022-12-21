Zachary Levi DEBUNKS rumors he’s being recast as Shazam following shakeups at DC Studios

Amid a wave of buzz at DC Studios involving multiple superhero projects, Zachary Levi is debunking rumors that he’s being recast as Shazam.

The 42-year-old actor played the title hero in the 2019 superhero adventure Shazam, a role he reprises in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in theaters March 17, 2023.

As DC Films’ new head James Gunn has spent the past few weeks canceling Wonder Woman 3, firing Henry Cavill as Superman and turning down a Black Adam sequel (for now), Levi took to Twitter to debunk rumors he’ll be recast as Shazam.

There are no concrete reports on Shazam’s future, although rumors are circulating that he will be cast again as DC’s future is reimagined by Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran.

A quote from a fan named Ashlinski (@bellatrixkale23) retweeted an unsubstantiated tweet from @ComicBookMari claiming “I’m so angry Zachary Levi won’t be Shazam anymore he was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound which he is good friends with James Gunn.’

Ash added, “I want this not to be true because his Shazam is ONE thing in the DCEU that I would absolutely roll up my sleeves to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection.’

Levi quote-retweeted her quote-retweet, adding, “Oooh, I honestly wouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. All of us Gucci.’

He also quoted and retweeted another tweet suggesting that Gunn will recast younger actors, calling 42-year-old Levi a “grandpa,” while Levi replied, “Ageist” with a grinning emoji.

If an upcoming movie project is “safe,” it’s probably Shazam! Fury of the Gods, due out in less than three months, though a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter speculated that Gunn and Safran could simply opt for a fresh start for all of DC.

Yet that has not been confirmed and Gunn himself said of that particular report, ‘part is true, some is half true, some is not true, and some we have not yet decided whether it is true. True or False.’

Levi’s first foray into the DC Extended Universe was 2019’s Shazam, based on the DC Comics character created in 1940 by Bill Parker and CC Beck.

The story follows young Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who finds new super powers that turn him into a grown superhero (Levi) when he simply says the word “Shazam.”

The first film was a hit with critics (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans alike, earning $140.4 million domestically and $366 million worldwide on a $100 million budget.

The sequel finds Billy and his foster care friends – all now transforming into adult heroes themselves – battling the Daughters of Atlas, preventing them from using a weapon that could destroy the world.

Rachel Zegler plays Anthea, Helen Mirren plays Hespera, and Lucy Liu plays Kalypso – Altas’ three daughters in the sequel.

The cast also includes Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, DJ Cotrona, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Diedrich Bader.

