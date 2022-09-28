Zach Wilson will start against Steelers on Sunday after being cleared to return to Jets practice

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but Jets didn’t rush him

Zach Wilson will start on Sunday as quarterback for the New York Jets in Pittsburgh, six weeks after knee surgery.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision on Wednesday to let the sophomore QB make his season debut ‘if all goes well this week’ at training.

Wilson had ramped up his training in recent weeks, but Saleh said the Jets were waiting Monday for the quarterback’s doctors to purge him before making a decision on this week.

NY Jets QB Zach Wilson cleared to return for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh

Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season in which the Jets went 1-2 – including a stunning win in Cleveland two weeks ago when they fell 13 points behind in the final 1:55.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12 and required arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted that they not rush Wilson back to the field.

Wilson, 23, is the centerpiece of a franchise looking to end an 11-year playoff drought — the NFL’s longest active slip.

Backup QB Joe Flacco stepped in for Wilson and led a 14-point comeback against Cleveland

Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) expects Wilson to step down in his second NFL season

After a rookie season marked by early struggles, a sprained PCL that sidelined him for four games, and a solid finish when he returned, Wilson is counted on to make a jump in his progress.

He seemed more confident and accurate in training camp, especially in the two weeks before he got injured.

Saleh acknowledged this summer’s injury was a setback for Wilson as he missed valuable practice time and snaps in preseason games. But the coach also said Wilson was taking mental reps all the time and didn’t need a start-up period before playing.

The Jets didn’t put Wilson on the injured reserve so he could practice with the team while working his way back from the injury.