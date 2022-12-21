Zach Wilson set to start again for the New York Jets in game against Jacksonville Jaguars

Zach Wilson will once again be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday due to the status of Mike White’s ribs, which were broken nine days ago against the Buffalo Bills. White also missed last week’s game against the Detroit Lions because he couldn’t get doctors clear to play.

In the meantime, Saleh is doing his best to rally around Wilson, who was benched for three games and listed as inactive before White was injured.

Zach Wilson starts again on Thursday-evening for the New York Jets against Jacksonville

Mike White was ruled out for the second week in a row due to broken ribs

“There have been quarterbacks throughout history that just took a little longer to find their rhythm,” Saleh said.

“So when you see Zach, he’s got a lot of stuff that you just can’t learn. You just can’t learn some of the things he does.

“For him it’s just learning the timing and the rhythmic aspect of it, the mediocre passing game and finding that consistency over four quarters. When he’s in the rhythm and running at full throttle, it’s pretty cool to see.”

Upon his return to the lineup, Wilson had a mixed bag of results. The sophomore QB threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, but he missed several open receivers and threw a costly interception in the third quarter.

He also lacked accuracy at times, finishing the game with a season-high off-target percentage of 35.3, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

Wilson returned to the lineup after a three-week demotion to third-string quarterback

A similar performance would most likely not be enough to get Wilson his job back permanently, as the coaches still hoped to start White until the last-minute announcement that he would be ruled out on Friday.

“It’s all for Mike to give him a chance to get a second opinion and for him and his team to make sure all the boxes are checked,” Saleh said.

“From our point of view as coaches, we let that process happen. If everything is right, we’ll make a decision.’

Saleh also said the team has not ruled out White for the final two games of the season, calling it a “week-to-week evaluation.”

White’s ribs were injured after being drilled several times in the chest against the Buffalo Bills

White received medical attention both on the field and in the dressing room after being injured

Due to a mix of Wilson getting injured early in the year and disappointingly ineffective on his return, the Jets have been forced to start this season with three different QBS.

Wilson has gone 5-3 as a starter, while Joe Flacco has gone 1-2 and White 1-2.

In other injury news, the Jets star’s defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams, is currently being considered a gametime decision as Saleh sounded optimistic that his star DT could return from a calf injury.