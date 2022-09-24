Zach Tuohy celebrates Geelong triumph with touching homage to his Irish and GAA roots

Zach Tuohy paid tribute to his roots as he celebrated Geelong’s Grand Final triumph against Sydney on Saturday.

The Irish star was seen holding a green and white flag reading “Come on the town” after the Cats’ 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) shellacking of the Swans at the MCG.

The colors are from Portlaoise GAA, the club Tuohy played for in the Republic of Ireland before switching to the AFL in 2011.

Zach Tuohy starred as the Cats downed Sydney in the grand final on Saturday

“Lovely to see Zac Tuohy flying the Portlaoise GAA flag on Grand Final Day,” the club tweeted.

Portlaoise is the county town – the most important town or city in a given county in Great Britain and Ireland – of County Laois in Leinster, one of the three provinces of the Republic.

Born and bred in Portlaoise, Tuohy became a regular in the Laois junior team, winning the Leinster Minor Football Championship in 2007.

Two years later, the defender switched Gaelic football to Australian rules after being recruited by Carlton and made his AFL debut in 2011.

Tuohy held up the flag of Portaloise, the Irish town he was born and raised in

His former club took note of the tribute and shared a photo of his tribute on Twitter

The 32-year-old finished with 17 disposals as the Cats destroyed Sydney at the MCG

Tuohy is only the second Irishman after Tadhg Kennelly to win the AFL Grand Final

After playing 120 games in five years for the Blues, Tuohy signed for Geelong in 2017, for whom he has since amassed 147 appearances and kicked 47 goals.

The 32-year-old was on the losing side when the Cats were hammered by 31 points by Richmond in the 2020 Grand Final, but made amends for the disappointment on Saturday, finishing with 17 disposals.

The second Irishman ever to play at least 200 AFL games after the late great Jim Stynes, Tuohy and Cats teammate Mark O’Connor are the only men born on the Emerald Isle to win the AFL Grand Final after Tadhg Kennelly.

The latter won the flag as the Swans beat West Coast by four points to end a 72-year wait for a premiership in 2005 and is the only player to win both the AFL Grand Final and a Senior-All Ireland Championship in his career.