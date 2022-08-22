Zach Mander discovers he is in the same Brisbane park featured on Bluey: Best of TikTok

<!–

An Australian father has shared his surprise after realizing that his local park is featured in the hit children’s TV cartoon Bluey.

Father-of-one Zach Mander lives in Brisbane, where Bluey animators draw a lot of inspiration for the show’s locations.

In a now-viral videoZach noted that New Farm Park in the Queensland capital had the same gazebo, barbecues, trees and adjacent building as seen on an episode of the popular children’s show on a recent visit.

Australian father Zach Mander (pictured outside the famous Bluey house) from Brisbane has shared his surprise to find that the park he visited was featured in the children’s show Bluey

“Where have I seen this park before?” Zach asked in the clip before exclaiming “Bluey” to the beat of the show’s theme song.

Located just ten minutes east of the CBD, New Farm Park is one of the oldest and largest in the city with a gazebo and the old Brisbane Powerhouse, as featured in scenes in the popular children’s programme.

The animators of the beloved children’s show went so far as to show the park’s trees and barbecues in the same spot as they were in real life.

“Literally all over Brisbane I have this thought,” Zach captioned the clip, which garnered more than 103,000 views and dozens of reactions from astonished parents and Bluey fans.

“Where have I seen this park before?” Zach asked in the clip before shouting “Bluey” in time for the show’s theme song

“I think Bluey does more for Brisbane tourism than anything else!” one viewer laughed.

‘I didn’t know that the places in Bluey are based on real life!!! This is so cool,” said another and a third replied, “Omg you live in Bluey land.”

“The show is very accurate, and apart from the fact that dogs have to be on a lead in the park,” Zach joked in the comments.

Many parents shared other Brisbane locations that they believe could be seen on Bluey.

“The episode where they take the bird to the vet has to be Brighton vet. I swear!’ one mother theorized.

“They’re going to Noosa River in one episode,” claimed a second.

‘Yes! They should do a Bluey tour of Brisbane with a trip to the Noosa River to visit the Big Pelican,” said another.