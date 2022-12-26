Zach Bryan Releases ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ Album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chorus against Ticketmaster’s controversial concert pricing practices is growing, including Zach Bryan and his friends.

The country music artist released a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday. With him came a statement posted on social media denouncing “a big problem with fair ticket prices for live shows lately.”

“I decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year, doing everything I could to keep the prices as low as possible and to show people that tickets don’t have to be $450 to see a good show. and honest. show,” Bryan wrote, noting that he had no control over ticket prices for the festivals he will play.

The statement does not mention Ticketmaster by name except in the new album’s title, though it did tag the company in a separate Instagram post showing the track listing. A message seeking comment from Ticketmaster was not immediately returned.

Ticketmaster has faced a fair amount of bad press and scrutiny in recent weeks, especially surrounding the botched release of tickets for superstar Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

A pre-sale event in mid-November crashed the site, leaving many fans without tickets; the planned general sale for the stadium tour was subsequently canceled as the dominant ticketing giant had run out of tickets. The debacle has even prompted several state attorneys general to open investigations.

Ticketmaster Mexico is also in trouble for a Bad Bunny concert in Mexico City where thousands were left cold thanks to fake tickets. Mexico’s consumer protection agency announced an investigation, but Ticketmaster Mexico denied that the December concert was oversold, instead blaming counterfeit tickets purchased through unofficial channels and “temporary outages in the ticket reading system, which unfortunately momentarily prevented the recognition of legitimate tickets.

Experts say frustration over Ticketmaster’s practices could spur political engagement, which Bryan alluded to in his statement when he criticized inaction as “huge monopolies sit there stealing money from the working class.”

A songwriter “trying to make ‘identifiable music for the working class man or woman’ should be proud to fight for the people who hear the words they are singing,” he added.

Starting Monday morning, Bryan was treated to a double whammy atop Apple Music’s country chart: the 24-track “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” a recording from his Nov. 3 show at the amphitheater. Colorado’s Red Rocks, is at No. 1, followed by his 2022 major-label debut, “American Heartbreak.”

Bryan said that he would announce a tour soon.