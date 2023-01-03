Zach Braff calls ex Florence Pugh a ‘legend’ as he honors the actress on her 27th birthday

Despite announcing their breakup five months ago, Zach Braff didn’t forget his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh’s birthday this year.

The Scrubs star, 47, took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the Don’t Worry Darling actress turning 27, writing: “Happy birthday, legend.”

In the black and white photo, the British star sat on the slopes of Mount Lee in Los Angeles, looking out over the Hollywood sign, with a fantastic view of Tinseltown behind her.

‘Legend’: Zach Braff, 47, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to wish his ex Florence Pugh a happy 27th birthday, sharing a photo of the actress and writing: ‘Happy birthday, legend’

Pugh announced that she and Braff were splitting last year after three years together, in an August interview with Harper’s Bazaarwhere she said they went their separate ways earlier that year.

The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, with Florence saying they wanted to part ways privately.

She said, “We’ve tried to do this divorce without the world knowing because it’s a relationship that everyone has an opinion on.”

Friendly: Pugh announced in August 2022 that she and the Scrubs star were splitting earlier that year, after three years together

“We just felt like something like this would really help us if millions of people didn’t tell us how glad they are that we’re not together.” So we did. I automatically get a lump in my throat when I talk about it.’

Florence didn’t disclose exactly when she and Zach broke up, but they were still together in April when she wished him a happy 47th birthday on Instagram.

The 21-year age difference between the couple attracted attention during their three-year courtship.

In 2021, Florence spoke to The Sunday times about the cruel comments she received from trolls after wishing Zach a happy 46th birthday.

Age difference: During their union, the couple battled negative comments about their 21-year age difference. “I think it annoys people that it’s not who they expected,” Florence said; In the photo 2020

She said, “I think it annoys people that it’s not who they expected. But it’s my life and I don’t do anything to please people or make it a better headline or story. I want to be a person too!’

Prior to their split, Florence and Zach worked together on the movie A Good Person, which he directed.

The feature film’s premise follows Pugh’s character, Allison, “whose life falls apart after her involvement in a fatal accident,” according to an IMDB synopsis.

Careers: Prior to their split, Florence and Zach worked together on the movie A Good Person, which he directed

Motion picture: Florence was cast alongside Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. The film will premiere in March 2023

A Good Person will premiere in March 2023 and the cast of Oscar winner Morgan Freeman will also take on the other leading role.

Zach sang Florence’s praises during production on the project, today calling her “one of the best actresses working.”

The couple first met on the set of his short film In the Time It Takes to Get There, and they first sparked romance rumors in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands, but neither confirmed anything until December on it.

Special day: Florence celebrated her birthday with her fans calling it an ‘international holiday’

Florence celebrated her birthday earlier in the day, as her fans called it an “international holiday.”

The Oscar-nominated actress took to her Instagram on Monday to remind fans of her birthday with a radiant selfie, while wearing a face mask.

She wrote: ‘Tomorrow is not just another day 03.01.’

Holiday: Florence has previously encouraged her fans to celebrate ‘National Florence Pugh Day’ with special memories for the past four years

Florence has previously encouraged her fans to celebrate “National Florence Pugh Day” with special memories for the past four years.

And her followers rose to the challenge and took to Twitter to celebrate by sharing photos of the Little Women star and checking out her filmography, so much so that her name was soon trending.

One fan wrote: “Happy Florence Pugh birthday to all the girls, gays and those who celebrate”.

Another echoed, “It’s Florence Pugh’s birthday and it’s a special international holiday, hello, give me my day off @ work.”

A third tweeted: “I know tomorrow is technically a public holiday for New Years, but because of how it fell I’ve decided it’s a holiday for @Florence_Pugh’s birthday instead. Buck Fizz is ready.’

And a fourth stated, “gorgeous gorgeous girls are celebrating Florence Pugh’s birthday like she’s your girlfriend.”

The actress will appear in Dune: Part Two alongside other talented cast members such as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. The film will premiere in cinemas in November 2023.