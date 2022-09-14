Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron came out for the first time since rumored to have undergone plastic surgery when he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor recently revealed that his dramatically changed face was the result of a shattered jaw after smashing his chin into a granite fountain, after his new appearance sparked speculation that he had gone under the knife.

Zac cut a neat figure in a gray plaid suit and black polo shirt as he walked the red carpet for the release of the drama, which tells the story of a US Marine Corps veteran who sneaks into Vietnam at the height of the war.

Outing: Zac Efron was seen for the first time since rumored to have undergone plastic surgery when he attended the premiere of The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto Film Festival

After giving an insight into his new look, Zac looked smart in a light gray plaid suit and black shirt when he arrived for the premiere.

The star of the High School Musical posed with the real-life John “Chickie” Donohue, whom he plays in the biographical drama.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever focuses on Donohue, a US Marine Corps veteran working as a merchant seaman, when he receives an outrageous challenge in a New York bar from a group that lost loved ones in the Vietnam War.

Looks good! The actor recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw after smashing his chin into a granite fountain.

Caused a stir: Fans noticed that Efron’s jaw looked very different in a 2021 Earth Day video (pictured right) than it did during his High School Musical days (pictured left in 2006)

Revelation: The star has since revealed that his dramatic difference in appearance came after a fall that left him with a damaged chin bone

Slim: After giving an insight into his new look, Zac looked smart in a light gray plaid suit and black shirt when he arrived for the premiere

Donohue is challenged to sneak into Vietnam, track down the group’s war friends to bring them messages of support from home, and hopefully some beer.

Earlier this month, Zac revealed the truth behind the plastic surgery rumors circulating last year.

in a interview with Men’s health magazinehe remembered putting on a pair of socks as he ran to his house, knocking his chin against a granite fountain.

Acclaimed: The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of a US Marine Corps veteran who sneaks into Vietnam at the height of the war to deliver letters and beer to serving soldiers

Friendly: The High School Musical star posed with the real-life John ‘Chickie’ Donohue, who he plays in the biographical drama

Ouch! Zac talked about the reason behind his new face in an interview earlier this month, revealing that he lost consciousness only to wake up with ‘his chin bone hanging off his face’

Say Cheese! While attending the red carpet premiere, he posed with Peter Farrelly, the director of The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The star explained that he lost consciousness only to wake up with “his chin bone hanging off his face.”

Efron said that when he was injured, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw then “compensated” for his injury, making them bigger – hence his remarkable transformation.

He says this explains why he looked so different back then. ‘The masseters have just grown. They just got really, really big.”

Efron was the center of plastic surgery rumors last year, but the handsome actor reveals it all in the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health magazine, in which he appears on the front cover.

New Look: In April 2021, Efron started trending on Twitter after being spotted on a video for Earth Day! The musical with a more prominent square chin and heavier jawline

He also revealed that it was the result of shattering his jaw and slamming his chin into the granite that totally changed his face.

The High School Musical star also claimed not to know that he was a huge conversationalist on social media and had, in fact, gone viral because of his different-looking jaw, until his mom called to ask if he’d gone under the knife.

“If I cared so much about what other people thought of me that they might think I do,” he told the magazine, “I absolutely couldn’t do this job.”

In April 2021, Efron started trending on Twitter after being spotted on a video for Earth Day! The musical displays a more prominent square chin and heavier jawline.

In the clip, Efron eagerly calls Bill Nye a “genius” after learning that he and Justin Bieber were working on a fictional Earth Day musical.

It led fans to speculate that the hunky star had sought plastic surgery.

Efron’s friend Kyle Sandilands said the Baywatch star would never do such a thing, comparing him to an oil painting by one of the old masters.

Australian radio host, 50, who has known Zac for years, put a stop to speculation during The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time.

Old look: Zac Efron pictured at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2018 – three years before his fall

“I’d know if he’d had plastic surgery,” Kyle declared, before telling co-host Jackie “O” Henderson that “of course” Zac hadn’t had any work done.

He then said it would be pointless for the High School Musical’s heartbeat to be operated on because he already looks so good.

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint on everything. Why bother?’ he said bluntly.

What has changed? In April 2021, Efron started trending on Twitter after being spotted on a video for Earth Day! The musical with a more prominent square chin and heavier jawline

Kyle joined the debate days after leading plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn offered his own hot take on Zac’s new look.

In a TikTok video uploaded at the time, Dr. Youn that Zac may have had dental surgery, but not plastic surgery, as some fans speculate.

“Everyone’s talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Did he have surgery to reshape his jawline, Botox or fillers?’ dr. You started.

‘I do not think so. I actually think he had a dental procedure, not plastic surgery.

‘That’s why he’s swollen’ [along his jaw]. This is what you looked like after your wisdom teeth were extracted?’

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will be available on AppleTV+ on September 30.