Zac Efron showcases beefed-up torso in clinging t-shirt as he and Lily James film The Iron Claw

Zac Efron shows off a reinforced torso in a form-fitting T-shirt as he and Lily James film the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw

By Sameer Suri for Dailymail.com

published: 5:40 PM, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 5:45 PM, Nov 30, 2022

A boosted Zac Efron and Lily James were spotted filming their upcoming wrestling biopic The Iron Claw in Louisiana this week.

The movie stars Zac, 35, as Kevin Von Erich, the last surviving brother of the ill-fated Von Erich struggling family.

In keeping with the role, Zac sported a beefed-up torso and muscular arms that he showed off in a tight T-shirt.

Sizzling sensation: An amped-up Zac Efron and his co-star Lily James were spotted filming their upcoming wrestling biopic The Iron Claw in Louisiana this week

Meanwhile, Lily, whose role has yet to be revealed, modeled a retro-chic ensemble with cowgirl boots and a quilted jacket.

Their co-stars include Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White, Triangle Of Sadness heartthrob Harris Dickinson and Angelfish actor Stanley Simons.

The trio respectively play Kevin Von Erich’s brothers Kerry, David and Mike, who all went into the wrestling business and eventually committed suicide.

Tragedy dogged the sports dynasty through the decades, resulting in a storm of publicity surrounding what fans called “the Von Erich curse.”

Looking fabulous: Lily, whose role has yet to be revealed, modeled a retro-chic ensemble with cowgirl boots and a quilted jacket

Although all wrestlers in the family fought under the nickname Von Erich, their legal surname was in fact Adkisson.

The Von Erich tradition began with Kevin, Kerry, David, and Mike’s father Jack Adkisson, a wrestler who took on the ring persona of a Nazi named Fritz Von Erich.

Mindhunter star Holt McCallany, 59, has been cast as Jack/Fritz in the upcoming biopic starring Zac and Lily.

The Iron Claw is led by Sean Durkin, who rose to prominence in 2011 with the dazzling indie thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Icon: The movie stars Zac (left), 35, as Kevin Von Erich (left), the last surviving brother of the infamously ill-fated Von Erich wrestling family

In a recent interview with TMZthe real Kevin Von Erich heaped praise on Zac, saying with a laugh, “I saw a picture of the guy — he looked great, man, I don’t think I’ve ever looked this good!”

Kevin also spared a few warm words for Sean, adding, “I spoke to the director. He seemed like a really nice guy.’

While he predicted the film would be a “tough job” because of all the “information” and the long period of time that has to be crammed into it, he was optimistic that “they’re going to do a great job.”

Bad star: Tragedy dogged the sports dynasty through the decades, resulting in a storm of publicity surrounding what fans dubbed “the Von Erich curse”

