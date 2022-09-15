Zac Efron reveals he ‘almost died’ after shattering jaw… which sparked plastic surgery rumors

Zac Efron says he ‘almost died’ after shattering his jaw and smashing chin in an accident at home after revealing the truth behind the plastic surgery rumors which circulated last year.

The 34-year-old actor went in to more detail regarding his recent shocking revelation and once again addressed the cosmetic procedure rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday night.

He said of the plastic surgery rumors: ‘My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.’

Zac – who was at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote upcoming film The Greatest Beer Run ever – went on to say: ‘It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good’

Just last week, the actor confessed the reason behind his 2021 face transformation was actually a nasty accident at home that caused the massive transformation in his face.

In a new interview with Men’s Health Magazine, the 34-year-old actor recalls how he slipped on a pair of socks while running at his home causing him to smash his chin into a granite fountain.

The star explained that he lost consciousness only to wake up with ‘his chin bone hanging off his face.’

Zac Efron is pictured at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2018 – three years before his fall

Efron said that when he was injured, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw then ‘compensated’ for his injury causing them to grow in size – hence his remarkable transformation.

Efron was the center of plastic surgery rumors last year, but the hunky actor reveals all in the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health magazine, in which he appears on the front cover.

Big transformation: Efron’s jawline has become much more pronounced since filming High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

He told the monthly that it was as a result of shattering his jaw and slamming his chin into the granite that totally transformed his face.

The High School Musical star also claimed to not know that he was a huge talking point on social media and had in fact gone viral for his different-looking jaw, until his mother called to ask if he had gone under the knife.

‘If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,’ he told the magazine, ‘I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.’

In April 2021, Efron started trending on Twitter after he was seen on a video for Earth Day! The Musical displaying a more prominent square chin and heavier jawline.

In the clip, Efron eagerly calls Bill Nye a ‘genius’ after hearing that he and Justin Bieber were working on a fictional Earth Day musical.

It lead fans to speculate that the handsome star had sought plastic surgery.

Efron’s pal Kyle Sandilands spoke out to say the Baywatch star would never do such a thing, comparing him to an oil painting by one of the Old Masters.

The Australian radio host, 50, who has known Zac for years, shut down speculation during The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time.

‘I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,’ Kyle declared, before telling his co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson that ‘of course’ Zac hadn’t had work done.

He then said it would be pointless for the High School Musical heart-throb to have surgery because he’s already so good looking.

‘It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?’ he said bluntly.

Kyle weighed into the debate several days after leading plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn offered his own hot take on Zac’s new look.

In a TikTok video uploaded at the time, Dr. Youn claimed Zac may have undergone dental surgery, but not plastic surgery as some fans have speculated.

‘Everyone is talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Has he had surgery to reshape his jawline, Botox or fillers?’ Dr. Youn began.

‘I don’t think so. I actually think he has had dental surgery, not plastic surgery.

The actor is seen in 2018, left. But just three years later, his appearance, particularly his jawline had altered considerably

Ripped! Efron admitted that his shredded look from the 2017 film Baywatch is not ‘really attainable’

‘That’s why he is swollen [along his jaw]. If you’ve had your wisdom teeth taken out, did you look like this?’

The Men’s Health interview also sees Zac discuss his body transformations over the years, admitting his famously ripped appearance for the 2017 Baywatch movie is not ‘really attainable.’

‘That look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin.’ he explained. ‘Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d.

‘And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.’

The star explained how the intense training regime and bland diet of the same three meals every day, coupled with little sleep had a lasting effect on him.

‘I started to develop insomnia,’ he says, ‘and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.’

Efron got his big break in the 2006 Disney smash hit High School Musical

While he didn’t sing in High School Musical, he got to sing in the sequels High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3 (pictured above)

Prior to Baywatch, Efron got his big break starring in the 2006 Disney flick High School Musical.

He played high school basketball star Troy Bolton, who discovered he also had a passion for theatre and had to choose between doing the school musical and participating in the championship basketball game.

Even though Efron lip-synced to vocals provided by Drew Seeley for the first film, he went on to sing his own songs for High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

The hit musical series lead to a prosperous career. He went on to star in more movie musicals like Hairspray (2007) and The Greatest Showman (2017).

He also expanded to non-musical films like 17 Again (2009), Charlie St. Cloud (2010) and Neighbors (2014).

This story appears in the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health.