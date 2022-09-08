Zac Efron revealed he suffered a ‘pretty bad depression’ because of his Baywatch body

Zac Efron has revealed that he fell into a deep depression while training for his 2017 film, Baywatch.

The 34-year-old, who looked absolutely ripped in the film, said in a new interview this week that he trained so hard and took diuretics that he became depressed.

Zac also said he suffered from insomnia and felt “burned out” from the intense workout and movie schedule.

‘It’s just not feasible’: Zac Efron has revealed he fell into a deep depression while training for his 2017 film, Baywatch

He told Men’s health: ‘That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really feasible.’

‘There is simply not enough water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI.”

Zac said he took Lasix, a diuretic, to help achieve his ripped look in the film, which ultimately took its toll on his mental health.

Candid: Zac said he took Lasix, a diuretic, to help achieve his ripped look in the movie, which eventually took its toll. Shown in a promotional image for the movie

What are diuretics? – Diuretics help increase the body’s production of urine – They help remove the salt and moisture from the body – The medication is often used to treat high blood pressure – Sometimes the drug is used for bodybuilding purposes – Always seek medical advice before using diuretics

He added: ‘I started developing insomnia and I went into a pretty severe depression for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out.’

‘I found it very difficult to relocate. In the end, they attributed it to taking way too many diuretics for too long, and that messed something up.”

Starring on the cover of Men’s Health, Zac shows off his ripped physique, but says he’s happier now with a higher percentage of body fat.

Zac told the publication earlier in 2020 that he was skipping carbs to lose the weight for Baywatch.

“When I shot Baywatch, I ran out of carbs for six months,” he said.

‘I almost lost my mind. You need this. I still can’t believe that this low-carb, low-protein diet is the exact opposite of what a trainer once taught me.’

According to health lineZac worked with the help of a personal trainer, doing a series of grueling workouts to get in top shape for Baywatch.

Shred: Zac said earlier in 2020 he was skipping carbs to lose weight for Baywatch

“Efron’s Baywatch movie training program included an ever-changing approach, with full-body workouts, two-day splits, three-day splits, strength training, strength training, stability and balance training, lifeguard training, walking, cycling, obstacle course training, and more,” said his trainer Patrick Murphy.

“Put simply, he eventually came to pieces.”

Zac was the center of plastic surgery rumors last year, but the handsome actor revealed it all in the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health magazine.

He told the monthly that it was as a result of shattering his jaw and slamming his chin into the granite that completely changed his face.

The High School Musical star also claimed not to know that he was a huge conversationalist on social media and had, in fact, gone viral because of his different-looking jaw, until his mom called to ask if he’d gone under the knife.

This story appears in the October issue of Men’s Health.

The clean up: The 34-year-old handsome actor is on the cover of the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health magazine and said he prefers a higher body fat percentage

Caused a stir: Zac was the center of plastic surgery rumors last year when he appeared on Earth Day! The musical Facebook video with a more prominent square chin and jawline