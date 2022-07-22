Zac Efron returns to the school where he filmed hit High School Musical series

Zac Efron delighted fans of High School Musical everywhere by returning to the school where his hit film series was shot.

Efron, 34, Instagrammed a photo of himself walking in front of Salt Lake High School East Friday with his fist in the air.

‘Don’t you… forget me,’ he captioned the photo, along with a fist bump emoji.

Go wild cats! Zac Efron has returned to the school where he shot the hit Disney movie High School Musical

The post comes just weeks after his former High School Musical colleague Vanessa Hudgens shared a video of himself for the same institution.

Set to the song she and Efron sing in HSM, Breaking Free, the video saw Vanessa walking in front of the building before flashing two peace signs and a smile for the camera.

“Remember how you met a kid in kindergarten and didn’t know anything about it, and ten seconds later you play like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she wrote in the caption.

Efron and Hudgens played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, two students who auditioned for the school musical, in the hit 2006 Disney film High School Musical.

High school hit! Efron and Hudgens played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, two students who auditioned for the school musical, in the hit 2006 Disney film High School Musical.

The roles catapulted them to fame, and two sequels and a spin-off came out of the film, including High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

A television series inspired by the series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, debuted in 2019 and will return for a third season soon.

In May, Zac said he would be interested in returning for a fourth High School Musical film.

She is back! Vanessa Hudgens shared a video of her for high school a few weeks ago

Class act! Set to the song she and Efron sing in HSM, Breaking Free, the video saw Vanessa walking in front of the building before flashing two peace signs and smiling for the camera.

When Efron was asked by e! if he were interested in returning to the franchise, he noted that he would love to reunite with his castmates.

‘Naturally. Seriously, having the chance to go back in any form and work with that team would be so amazing,” he said.

The Firestarter actor said he would seize the opportunity to revive the hit franchise.

“Yes, my heart is still there, so that would be incredible, I hope it happens,” he said.

Development of a fourth film in the franchise took place in 2016, although its production appears to have stalled.