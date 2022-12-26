Zac Efron melts hearts everywhere as he wishes his younger sister a happy birthday on Instagram

Zac Efron melted the hearts of his 56.7 million Instagram followers on Monday when he posted a birthday tribute to his little sister Olivia.

The 33-year-old heartthrob, who made his pulse race earlier this month when he worked out shirtless, posted a couple of sweet photos showing him holding his adorable 2-year-old brother.

Olivia appears to be the daughter of Zac’s father, David Efron, and his second wife, making her the half-sister of little Olivia Zac.

“Happy birthday sis,” the High School Musical star wrote, captioning an adorable pair of images.

The first image shows Zac holding Olivia as she gazes lovingly at his mustachioed face with its chiseled features, prompting widespread speculation that the star has undergone plastic surgery.

The girl’s flower headband held her golden locks in place as she marveled at her older brother, who wore a festive green top.

Zac’s clean-cut hair was lightly styled with gel, giving it a natural look that went well with his rugged appearance.

Always tanned to perfection, the Baywatch star sported a sexy Christmas glow.

If Zac’s first photo didn’t make his fans weak in the knees, then his next photo certainly went for the kill.

Olivia snuggled into her older brother’s chest as Zac hugged her and kissed her head.

‘How come this man hasn’t gotten married yet?!’ commented one Efron superfan.

‘Can you be the father of my children, please?’ asked a fan in love.

‘Will you hug me like this?’ another suitor gushed out, echoing many hurt feelings that spilled over from the comments section of him.

Supposedly, the protagonist is still single since he separated from the model and waitress Vanessa Valladares.

Big A-list sibling Olivia rarely appears on Zac’s Instagram, but he posted another sweet photo of him cuddling with her last year.

Beyond making millions swoon on Instagram, Zac’s top priority seems to be his career, as he has a plethora of big projects in the works.

The A-lister recently filmed a romantic comedy for Netflix called The Family Affair with Joey King, 23, and Nicole Kidman, 55.

And the star is currently hard at work on the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw with Lily James, 33.

Not missing out on the chance to be beefed up for a role, Efron has wowed with his muscular looks while embodying the role of heavyweight champion Kevin Von Erich.

Zac has come a long way since his teen idol days, making the treacherous leap from Disney to the mainstream and becoming a bona fide movie star in the process.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is its ability to make millions go crazy.