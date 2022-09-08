Zac Efron FINALLY reveals what caused his 2021 face transformation after plastic surgery rumors

Zac Efron has claimed that a nasty accident at home caused the massive transformation in his face and never had any kind of plastic surgery.

The 34-year-old actor claims he slipped on a pair of socks while running inside his house, causing him to slam his chin into a granite fountain.

The star explained that he lost consciousness only to wake up with “his chin bone hanging off his face.”

Efron said that when he was injured, the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw “compensated” for his injury, making them bigger – hence his remarkable transformation.

He says this explains why he looked so different back then. ‘The masseters have just grown. They just got really, really big.”

Efron was the center of plastic surgery rumors last year, but the handsome actor claims to reveal it all in the October 2022 issue of Men’s Health magazine, in which he appears on the front cover.

He told the monthly that it was as a result of shattering his jaw and slamming his chin into the granite that completely changed his face.

The High School Musical star also claimed not to know that he was a huge conversationalist on social media and had, in fact, gone viral because of his different-looking jaw, until his mom called to ask if he’d gone under the knife.

In April 2021, Efron started trending on Twitter after being spotted on a video for Earth Day! The musical displays a more prominent square chin and heavier jawline.

It led fans to speculate that the hunky star had sought plastic surgery.

Efron’s friend Kyle Sandilands spoke out last week to say the Baywatch star would never do such a thing, comparing him to an oil painting by one of the old masters.

Australian radio host, 50, who has known Zac for years, put a stop to speculation during The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time.

“I’d know if he’d had plastic surgery,” Kyle declared, before telling co-host Jackie “O” Henderson that “of course” Zac hadn’t let work.

He then said it would be pointless for the High School Musical’s heartbeat to be operated on because he already looks so good.

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint on everything. Why bother?’ he said bluntly.

Kyle joined the debate days after leading plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn offered his own hot take on Zac’s new look.

In a TikTok video uploaded at the time, Dr. Youn that Zac may have had dental surgery, but not plastic surgery, as some fans speculate.

At the time, Efron was filming the second season of his Netflix show Down To Earth With Zac Efron

“Everyone is talking about Zac Efron and how strange he looks. Did he have surgery to reshape his jawline, Botox or fillers?’ Dr. Youn started.

‘I do not think so. I actually think he had a dental procedure, not plastic surgery.

‘That’s why he’s swollen’ [along his jaw]. This is what you looked like after your wisdom teeth were extracted?’