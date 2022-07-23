Zac Efron and Netflix are sued over reality series Down To Earth by health brand with same name

Zac Efron and Netflix have both been sued over their reality series Down To Earth.

The 34-year-old actor and the streaming service are being sued by the health and wellness brand Down To Earth Organics, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Friday.

The brand claims that Efron’s eponymous series confuses its customers, especially since it’s branching out into health food advertising.

DTE claims in its lawsuit that it has already acquired the rights to use its name for media and entertainment and that Efron’s show premiered after the rights were granted.

In its filing, the wellness company claims Netflix is ​​trying to create a wellness brand inspired by its Down To Earth series, which DTE Organics claims would hurt its sales by confusing customers with similar names.

The Beach Bum actor has recently started promoting Nature Valley granola bars, but DTE says it sells its own bars and Efron’s promotion could hurt its sales.

It also suggests that Efron and Netflix are out of their depths. DTE debunks health advice cited in the docuseries as “widely ridiculed,” claiming the show is broadcasting “harmful false nutrition claims.”

DTE is suing Efron and Netflix for damages and is also demanding a ban on the two from using their Down To Earth trademark.

So far, neither the actor nor the streaming service have responded to the lawsuit.

Go wild cats! Zac also returned to the school where he filmed the hit Disney movie High School Musical on Friday

Efron appeared to be doing his best to get past the lawsuit on Friday when he shared a triumphant photo of himself returning to the school where he filmed his hit Disney movie High School Musical.

The actor posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of him walking in front of Salt Lake High School East with his fist in the air.

‘Don’t you… forget me,’ he captioned the photo, along with a fist bump emoji.