Yvie Jones slams fatphobic language and says larger bodies are ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones has criticized “fat-phobic” language, saying those with bigger bodies have “nothing to be ashamed of.”

She also praised non-Western cultures for viewing larger bodies as “healthy.”

Her comments came during a discussion with best friend Angie Kent on their podcast Two girls one pod while replying to a DM sent by an Australian fan named Alice explaining her experience living in India.

Former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones has criticized ‘fat-phobic’ language, saying those with bigger bodies have ‘nothing to be ashamed of’

Alice explained that she had traveled to India before the pandemic and has “sitting there since” because of her “spiritual awakening and journey” in the Asian country.

“In India, they use the word healthy to describe people who are taller than other people,” Angie said as she read Alice’s DM.

The norm here is what the west would say is ‘overweight’ and exercise is ‘fapped’ because ‘only poor people are thin’.

“It’s interesting to be in such a different culture, my body has changed so much during perimenopause, I’m lucky to be here because back in Aus I would be ashamed of the body as it is now.”

Her comments came during a discussion with best friend Angie Kent on their podcast Two Girls One Pod when they replied to a DM sent by an Australian fan named Alice explaining her experience in India where bigger bodies are celebrated.

The reader added that when people come from the west, she feels “shame” that she does not have in India, where people are not judged by “appearance” but by so many “other things”.

Angie and Yvie did not reveal which part of India their listener lived in, or did not acknowledge that it is a huge country with many different cultures, each with their own attitudes towards body image.

“Unbelievable to know, I’m moving to India now,” Yvie declared.

“I’m going to be celebrated once in my life. I grab my sari and move to India. I’m going to be celebrated for once in my life. How unbelievable,” she joked.

She went on to explain that being healthy in other cultures and throughout history has meant “meat on your bones.”

‘It’s because we live in extreme happiness, western culture is so abundant of everything. Overweight is now looked down upon, exercise is something you should do,” she says.

Angie and Yvie did not reveal which part of India their listener lived in, or did not acknowledge that it is a huge country with many different cultures, each with their own attitudes towards body image.

Yvie added that in Western cultures people use ‘words like fat’ as an insult in the same way that people use ‘gay’ as a slur.

‘You know what, me and Lizzo, we have nothing to be ashamed of? Me and Lizzo are big and fat and beautiful,” she added.

The TV star often speaks about social issues in her podcast and has recently criticized ‘powerful white men’ in Australia for being ‘afraid’ of women and minorities and not wanting them to have ‘voices’.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people think this country is pretty well run because it has served them more than well,” she said.

She continued: ‘Especially powerful white men who are afraid of colored people, indigenous people, women. They don’t want any of us to have a voice.

“They don’t want minorities to have a voice because they like to have control and power over everyone.”