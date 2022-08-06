Yungblud celebrates his birthday with girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark while donning a McDonalds’ jumpsuit

Yungblud stepped out Friday night with girlfriend Jesse Jo Stark to celebrate his birthday, in Santa Monica, California, looking like Ronald McDonald.

The punk rocker, 25, resembled the McDonalds mascot in a yellow and red zip-up jumpsuit decorated with the ‘M’ logo.

He paired it with a black mesh shirt underneath and black shoes with bright pink socks.

The singer styled his locks in a tousled bedhead look and completed his ensemble with his signature black eyeshadow.

Jesse, meanwhile, looked incredible in a short black mini dress, showing off her long tan legs.

She added height to her frame with a pair of red high heels, which she expertly matched with her red lipstick.

She carried her essentials in a small black handbag and wore her raven locks in a messy bun on top of her head.

Little is known about how the couple met or exactly when they started dating, but the Malibu-born and indie singer/songwriter was featured in the music video for Yungblud’s Strawberry Lipstick, which was released last July.

Yungblud seemed to be returning some kind of favor by creating the exclusive Polaroids and designing the artwork for Jesse’s single Die Young.

The song was released in September 2020, featuring Yungblud’s Polaroids holding a banana to his ear as a phone and a topless photo of Jesse having a beer in a bathtub.

Last month he made headlines for praising the Australian dental system for their professionalism and quick response after he lost a tooth during a performance in Melbourne.

The Doncaster-born rocker appeared on The Project on Friday and told the hosts he was performing at a Melbourne club when suddenly ‘my tooth fell’.

He praised his technical team and the dentist who treated him for their professionalism and quick response.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have a tooth. Can we get me a dentist in the morning?’ and one was waiting for me at 8 a.m.,’ he said.

He summed up the experience by praising the Australian dental system with “Aussie dentists, man!”

Yungblud also recently made headlines for quickly hosting a side show after the Splendor In The Grass music festival, where he was booked to perform, was cancelled.

Many revelers said he outperformed the festival organizers in three hours in three hours.

The British singer was one of dozens of artists who saw performances canned.

But the rocker instead decided the show had to go on and started looking for an alternative venue to play.

In less than three hours, the singer had found a spot, set up posters, promoted the gig and secured the equipment needed to put on a show.

He documented the schedule through a video on his social media accounts, showing his team working hard behind the scenes to secure a venue.

“I was supposed to play at a festival in Australia but it got cancelled, so I decided to do a gig at the last minute,” he said.