Yung Gravy defends Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling after MTV VMAs red carpet smooch

Yung Gravy has defended Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling, telling fans to “leave her alone” amid drama after the pair kissed on the red carpet.

The rapper, 26, jumped to the rescue of Sheri, 42, after raising eyebrows when she shared a hug with Yung Gravy at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ last Sunday.

Sheri recently became single following her much-discussed split from Monty Lopez, with whom she shares daughter Addison and sons Lucas, eight, and Enzo, 14.

And her steamy kiss with Yung Gravy sparked more drama, with Monty, 46, even lashing out at his ex on social media.

But Yung Gravy has defended Sheri amid the backlash, taking to Twitter Monday to tell fans to “leave her alone” because she’s just “living her life.”

His comments came in response to a tweet about their VMAs hugging, which read, “We wouldn’t want to be Addison Rae today.

“Sheri is causing quite a stir on the internet after attending the VMAs as Yung Gravy’s date and showing off many PDAs on the red carpet.”

Commenting on the tweet, Yung Gravy said: “She’s just single and living her life. Leave her alone lol.’

It’s not the first time he’s spoken out about his kiss with Sheri, who turns 43 this week, as he sheds more light on his love for older women at the MTV VMAs.

Speak with Entertainment tonight, he said: ‘They have more experience. They are a disadvantaged community, I would say, and they deserve more attention.’

With songs like Betty, a reference to the late Betty White, and Martha Stewart, a nod to the lifestyle personality, he’s never been shy about his dating preferences.

“I’ve noticed that people have really started paying more attention to MILFs since my music dropped,” he noted during a red carpet interview.

And as for why she finds the tall, handsome blonde attractive, Sheri admitted, “He’s very healthy.”

Sheri’s estranged partner Monty reacted to his estranged wife kissing the rapper on Sunday’s MTV VMA red carpet.

He posted a shirtless selfie saying he was “tired” of living a lie while accusing his ex of keeping him away from his daughter.

‘Unhindered!’ wrote the 46-year-old former real estate manager via his Instagram Stories. “Thanks @youngravy for bringing the leftovers!”

Monty included the hashtag ‘#tiredoflivinglie’ and said, ‘I’d rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole abandoned me as a kid. [sic] be with her! Never let a woman choose between her and your blood child!’

The estranged couple divorced when their daughter Addison was young and remarried in 2017, but have since split up.

Addison is said to be “mortified” about the recent drama surrounding her parents Sheri and Monty, both of whom are no longer followed on Instagram.

“Addison has seen her parents go through many ups and downs over the years,” a source said Page six on Tuesday. “But everything that’s happening right now has been extremely overwhelming for her.”

The family drama began in July when a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash told Page Six that Monty was “misleading her about his marriage” during their alleged five-month affair earlier this year.

Multiple women have also accused him of flirting with them on FaceTime and in person.

Sheri and Monty married in 2004, divorced a few years later, and walked down the aisle again in 2014.

In addition to sharing Addison, 21, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, eight, Monty has claimed paternity to Macye Neumeyer, who has two children of her own and appears to be the child Sheri allegedly forced him to give up.

Sunday’s red carpet unveiling marked Sheri’s first new relationship after the much-discussed split.

Speaking to MTV’s Nessa Diab, the Gravy Train performer revealed that the two had met online and described his connection to Sheri.

He said, ‘You know, I’m from the far north and she from the far south. I love MILFs and she’s kind of like a queen among the MILFs, so I thought it was just the perfect match.”

Sheri — who worked in the tech industry before becoming an influencer like her daughter — took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to gushed, “What a great time.”