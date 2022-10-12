Yumi Stynes reveals the moment she knew she had to stop drinking alcohol

Yumi Stynes ​​has opened up about the moment she realized alcohol was having a negative impact on her life.

The radio host, 47, opened up about her sobriety while appearing on Maz Compton’s Last Drinks podcast.

In the detailed discussion, Yumi recalled when she became aware that alcohol began to affect her life.

“I was quite secretive about it. So it didn’t affect friendships very much,’ she admitted.

‘I think I started to feel, spiritually, that I couldn’t keep getting bruised like this.’

Yumi, who has not had a drink since January 4, 2016, continued to recall a horrific past experience that caused her to throw up on the side of a road the following day.

“I remember this one time… I bought a round of drinks for everyone and I knew it was completely smashed and I shouldn’t buy myself a drink,” she said.

‘But the line was so long that I kept thinking, “When I get to the front of the line to buy drinks, I’m going to need one!” It was so bad’.

She continued: ‘I remember the next day my then husband was driving and I had to get him to stop so I could yak on the side of the road. How bad is it? It’s just cruel that we think this is how people live their lives.’

The 15:00 Pick-Up host added that she has been turning to social groups that don’t revolve around drinking, like running and exercise.

Yumi revealed her surprising new career move during an interview on Today extra earlier this year.

The media personality announced that she has launched a cooking podcast called 5 minute food fix.

Yumi spoke to Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys and explained the inspiration behind her new podcast.

“I’ve got four kids and I’ve been busy working for 20 years, but I still love food and I’m a pretty good cook,” she said.

“But I don’t want to mess around in the kitchen, so I was like, ‘Okay, thanks, someone else wants to tell me what to make for dinner?'” Give me the inspiration!

“So I wanted people who say, ‘Okay, I don’t care, but I have to cook.’ I wanted something that I could give them.’

While it may at first seem like a surprising venture for the TV and radio host, Yumi has previously published two cookbooks.

In October last year, Yumi announced that she had separated from her second husband Martin Bendeler, after nine years of marriage.

The former channel [V] host married Bendeler in 2012 and they share two children, daughter Mercy, seven, and a five-year-old son, whose name has not been revealed but whom Stynes ​​refers to as ‘Man Baby’.

She was previously married to musician Ben Ely, with whom she shares two older children, Anouk, 19, and Dee Dee, 17, from 2000 to 2008.