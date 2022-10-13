Yu-Gi-Oh creator died trying to help US soldier save three people from drowning in riptide in Japan
Kazuki Takahashi, author of the popular ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ manga series, died a “hero” after diving into high gear in an attempt to rescue an 11-year-old girl, her mother and a soldier who were drowning.
The 60-year-old disappeared off the coast of Okinawa, in southern Japan, on July 4, and was initially thought to be snorkeling when he died.
But a recently released report from the US Department of Defense has now shed light on the tragedy, revealing that Mr. Takahashi put himself in danger to save three strangers.
Major Robert Bourgeau, a 49-year-old United States Army officer and diving instructor, was also in the unforgiving waters attempting the rescue.
“The conditions were really tough,” he said.
He was able to save the 11-year-old girl and jump back in front of her mother, who also struggled to keep her head above water in the current.
I just kicked for the rest of my life,’ recalled Major Bourgeau, noting that he quickly became ‘exhausted’ and at one point even feared he wouldn’t survive.
At one point during the rescue, Mr. Takahashi also jumped in to help the remaining victim – a 39-year-old US soldier.
“He’s a hero. He died trying to save someone else,’ said Major Bourgeau.
The 49-year-old soldier said in his testimony that he never saw Mr Takahashi in the water, but his two diving students briefly saw him from shore before disappearing beneath the waves.
The manga spawned a media franchise, including a trading card game, anime series, and movies
While there was a dangerous undertow, relentless six-foot waves also crashed down, creating a vortex effect and essentially sucking the group underwater.
Japanese media, including public broadcaster NHK, said Takahashi was found some 328 meters offshore and pulled from the water two days after he disappeared.
“Yu-Gi-Oh!” appeared in the Japanese weekly comics magazine Shonen Jump between 1996 and 2004.
It told the story of Yugi, a teenager who receives an ancient puzzle that awakens in him the alter ego of an Egyptian pharaoh.
The manga spawned a media franchise, including a trading card game, an anime series, and movies.
It was later published as a series of 38 books by the Japanese publishing house Shueisha.
Mr. Takahashi wrote under a pseudonym and his real first name was Kazuo.
