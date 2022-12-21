<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Roasted potatoes may be the traditional Christmas lunchtime favorite, but you can’t go wrong with a healthy serving of mashed potatoes, either.

If you want to serve them as an extra side dish this Sunday, then you might want to take notes from celebrity chef Andrew Rudd.

Speak against RSVP liverevealed the professional chef – who owns the Medley private hire venue in Dublin – that people often make two major mistakes when preparing their mash.

First, Andrew recommended using a potato press instead of a masher to ensure the texture is silky smooth.

Chef Andrew Rudd recommended preparing mashed potatoes on Christmas Eve instead of the 25th

While the chef says a masher “still works,” a rice press — which is much like a garlic press — is key to making superior purees because it forces your potatoes through a sheet of tiny holes.

During this process, the potato cells rupture as they pass through the perforated bottom – preventing the potatoes from being overworked – while the tool also turns the potatoes into rice-sized pieces, adding to the overall lightness.

After preparing your potatoes, Andrew said, “Get a small saucepan and add cream, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

“Put the potato on the stove and gradually add that mixture with a spatula.”

The chef urged people to use a rice machine when preparing their mash to make it light and fluffy

Secondly, the expert recommended preparing your mash on Christmas Eve – if you can’t give it your full attention, you risk turning into a sloppy mess.

“It’s a good idea to cook the mash the day before,” Andrew said. “Because there’s one less thing to do that day.”

Earlier this week, award-winning chef Richard Bainbridge revealed his secret ingredient to take baked potatoes to the next level.

Talking to the Mirrorthe former contestant on the Great British Menu – who appeared in the BBC series in 2015 – urged people to make the most of an ingredient they probably already have in their pantry.

The secret to the perfect baked potato is a crushed chicken stock cube, one chef has claimed

Richard Bainbridge (pictured on the show) appeared on the Great British Menu in 2015

Before putting them in the oven, the owner of Benedicts restaurant in Norwich said he crushed them with a chicken flavored stock cube.

Not only is the extra step quick and easy, but he claims it makes them absolutely “epic” that day.

Plus, the chef advised people to make a traditional shrimp cocktail to top it off with some frozen raspberries for a little extra spice.

Richard explained how home cooks can get organized for Christmas and urged home cooks to prep their pastries, brandy butter and cranberry sauce ahead of time.

He said: ‘When it comes to a large party or when you need to cook for large numbers, preparation is essential.

“Two weeks before Christmas, for example, you should start writing your to-do list and making all the items you can, so that the day before and the morning of most of your preparation is done and you feel calm and relax with a glass of sherry in hand, because nobody likes to see a stressed chef!’

