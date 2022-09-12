YouTuber turned OnlyFans millionaire Jackson O’Doherty undergoes brutal surgery

<!–

YouTuber turned OnlyFans millionaire Jackson O’Doherty faces a ‘long road to recovery’ after undergoing spinal surgery last week.

The party boy posted on his Instagram stories on Sunday thanking his medical team and his fans who sent him messages of support.

Jackson, who shaved his head for the procedure, wrote: Spine surgery done! Not my best look (crying emoji) I want to say a huge thank you to everyone for all the love and supportive messages.

“It will be a long road to recovery, but as always I will come back stronger than ever and ready for the challenges ahead.”

Jackson, who calls himself ‘Prank God’ continued: ‘I also want to thank the surgeon, along with the nurses and everyone involved who made this possible, life is crazy. Never don’t give up (prayer emoji) ❤️ #thecumback

He also posted a confrontational post-operative video of himself wearing a blue hospital gown, attached to breathing apparatus and still heavily sedated with anesthetics and heavy pain-relieving medication.

Jackson is seen posing topless in front of a private jet, showing off the tattoos he has on his chest and on both arms

His right index finger was attached to a monitor and he was seen with a device that delivers more pain medication when needed.

In the video, Jackson admitted that he was “not feeling well” before wondering why there’s probably “a tube in my d**k” in his signature way.

Jackson told a relative at this bedside, “I don’t know why my legs keep squeezing. (I look like) Robocop or The Terminator. I feel f**king average’.

In the second, more positive video posted by Jackson on Sunday, he was depicted standing and taking steps using a support frame.

There were two prominent blood stains on the right side of his dress above his waist.

He agreed with a friend that his walking was “a whole lot better than yesterday when he could barely get up.”

Jackson also confirmed that a session of physical therapy on Saturday helped loosen his legs and improve his walking.

Jackson and his model girlfriend Maddy Belle have made a fortune together on OnlyFans.

He has bought two properties on the Gold Coast – one valued at $1.25 million and the other bought for a suburban record $2.9 million that he has dubbed “Playboy Mansion 2.0.”

The cheaper of the two properties in the gated community of Calmwater Shores has been rented out – but not before construction work was done to enclose a semi-open patio with a large blank wall.

Jackson’s other mansion was the site of several wild parties, including a Halloween and New Year’s Eve party with a multitude of scantily clad revelers.

He bought the luxurious octagonal house — with seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms — for $2.9 million while living in the US.

The house has a tennis court and a separate guest house on the property.