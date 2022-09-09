YouTuber Trisha Paytas denies ‘weird’ rumour that they are in labour

YouTuber Trisha Paytas has denied a ‘weird’ rumor that they are in labor and apologized to the royal family – following bizarre online theory about the queen.

The vlogger, 34, who identifies as non-binary on Instagram on Friday and uses the pronouns she/she/she/her, shared a photo of their visible baby bump to confirm they are still “very much pregnant.”

The update came after a tweet announcing they were 1cm dilated, it was then answered by comments from fans who claimed her baby would be the Queen’s reincarnation.

Trisha, whose career is often surrounded by controversy, called the internet a “weird place” when they tackled the rumours.

They wrote: ‘Well, this is inconvenient… to announce that I am still VERY pregnant and have NOT given birth.

“I almost felt sad telling people this yesterday. The internet is a weird place. I don’t know how those rumors started or why?’

They continued: ‘Sorry for the royal family and my baby. Felt weird to even say anything. But so many people IRL we know had texted and called about this.

“Including my dad who felt oblivious like I wouldn’t text him when I was due to go into labour.

Still don’t know what to say. Except – I’m still pregnant. And when I go into labor, we’ll announce it. Condolences to the royal family. It is very discouraging to hear of the Queen’s passing.

“For people who are genuinely excited about us, can we hold that same energy for the next week? It was really nice and nice to hear, but it gets even more fun when the baby is with us.”

Congratulations! The TV personality has documented their pregnancy journey on social media, regularly sharing photos of their blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

It comes just as Trisha seemed to confirm they were in labor when they took to Twitter on Thursday to share an update on their pregnancy.

Trisha revealed they were “1cm dilated” in a post shared a day after her due date and written: ‘1 cm dilated! woohoo!’

Hours later, Buckingham Palace announced the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away “peacefully” in Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.

Fans of Trisha’s then took to Twitter to start a bizarre theory that their baby would be the Queen’s reincarnation.

Reincarnation, also known as rebirth, is the concept that a non-physical part of a living being can begin a new life, in another body, after death.

The Celebrity Big Brother star has documented their pregnancy journey on social media and regularly shared photos of their blossoming baby bump on Instagram.

They haven’t revealed what their baby name will be, but teased that they already chose a name in a YouTube video last month.

Trisha revealed they were expecting a girl at a gender reveal party in April, where she shared a photo of herself and husband Moses surrounded by pink confetti.

Trisha and Moses became pregnant shortly after their marriage, but Trisha had previously believed that they could not conceive naturally.

In 2016, Trisha described her infertility journey in a YouTube video, explaining that doctors had told them they couldn’t have children because of scar tissue from undiagnosed chlamydia.

They explained, “The first time I ever went to a doctor here when I was 25 told me I would never have children. Another doctor said, “IVF is going to be your best route because your fallopian tubes are just too scarred.”

In February, they announced on Instagram that they were pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

Trisha shared the exciting news on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day and posted a snapshot of her ultrasound.

They wrote: ‘Love at first’ [heart] defeat. #Happy Valentine’s Day.’

Trisha, who has over a million YouTube subscribers, is prolific on social media, which has led to countless scandals and many feuds with other influencers over the years.

In 2017, they got a lot of media attention after they uploaded a video titled ‘I’m no longer a person’ – in which she walked around in their underwear with a bag over her head.

“Because I no longer have an identity, I don’t want to be fooled or compared to my videos for not being me anymore,” they said in the video.

“I’m stepping back from a persona, from a person who is Trish.”

In another YouTube video posted a few months later, Trisha said they now identified as a “chicken nugget.”

“I don’t think I should be taken for a fool if I identify as such,” they said at the time.

They have also released 11 books and got into the music business – releasing nine albums during her career.