YouTuber finds £1million worth of cars in secret underground bunker

A couple of YouTubers discovered £1 million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker.

Video shows the moment when Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, entered a building in Surrey – after looking at it for several years – and ‘tripped’ a collection of vintage cars.

The ‘fascinating collection’ of vintage cars included a variety of British classics, including a Formula 1 racer, Bentley and Bristol Cars. They also found retro taxis, several prototypes and several wooden replicas.

The explorers revealed that the vehicles were in the bunker as the owners prepared the collection for auction.

The couple called the underground car park an “incredible place” and said they had “never seen such cars on the road.”

A couple of YouTubers discovered £1 million worth of classic cars, including one belonging to a Malaysian Prime Minister, in an abandoned underground bunker

Ben and Eran, who run the Lost Adventures YouTube account, ventured into a Surrey building – after looking at it for several years – and ‘stumbled upon’ a collection of vintage cars

The ‘fascinating collection’ of vintage cars included a variety of British classics, including a Formula 1 racer, Bentley and Bristol Cars

Ben and Eran explored the parking lot in May 2020 as officials prepared the vehicles for auction.

“I’ve had my eye on it for a few years because it looked so interesting,” Eran said.

‘We went exploring the abandoned building without knowing what it was. We jumped down and found millions of pounds worth of cars under this place.’

They found the vintage car collection—some models were so old that Eran said he “don’t even know half of what I’m looking at”—and all kinds of parts and boards.

They found the most striking Proton Perdana which previously belonged to Dr Mahathir Mohammad, the former Prime Minister of Malaysia. He is said to have sent the car to the UK to help with research into hybrid fuel.

“You would never see these cars on the road, even if someone bought them. This was a one-time glimpse of these cars,’ said the explorer.

“Those cars are under this thing. This is madness.

‘Absolutely mental how much money those cars are worth. It’s just crazy.’

‘We went exploring the abandoned building without knowing what it was. We jumped down and found millions of pounds worth of cars under this place,” Eran (pictured) said in the video posted to YouTube in May 2020.

“You would never see these cars on the road, even if someone bought them. This was a one-time glimpse of these cars,” Eran told his followers

They also found retro taxis, several prototypes and several wooden replicas. The explorers revealed that the vehicles were in the bunker as owners prepared the collection for auction

David Fletcher, the auctioneer responsible for selling the collection, estimates the total value to be somewhere around £1 million.

He told The sun the ‘fascinating collection’ was also ‘very sad’ because it marked the end of independent car maker Bristol Cars.

The bunker Ben and Eran explored had been used as a storage facility for the company’s leftover stock, Mr Fletcher confirmed. He said most of the cars in the garage had been brought in from the company’s Kensington showroom.

“I chair the demise of the last independent British carmaker, which is a very poignant, historic moment,” he said of the auction.

It’s unclear when the car sale will take place, as neither Fletcher nor his employer, Wyles Hardy & Co, immediately responded to Mail Online’s request for comment.

David Fletcher, the auctioneer responsible for selling the collection, estimates the total value to be somewhere around £1 million

Fletcher said the ‘fascinating collection’ was also ‘very sad’ as it marked the end of independent car maker Bristol Cars

The bunker Ben and Eran explored had been used as a storage facility for the company’s leftover stock, Mr Fletcher confirmed. He said most of the cars had been brought into the garage from the company’s Kensington showroom

The Bristol-based company was founded after World War II as part of Bristol Airplane Company, and became independent in 1960. All vehicles were handcrafted as the small manufacturer did not mass-produce.

Bristol Cars, beloved by wealthy car enthusiasts, amassed a “cult following” before going bankrupt in 2011.

The company was resurrected in 2015 and announced a new car, The Bristol Bullet, but the vehicle never made it to the market for sale.

Bristol Cars collapsed again in 2020 and most of its assets were sold. However, the company continues to trade under the name Bristol Cars 8.0.

The company has announced a plan to revive the brand as a ‘British Electric Vehicle company’ ahead of its 80th anniversary in 2025.