YouTuber claims she was forced to carry dead fetus inside her for TWO WEEKS amid abortion bans

A beauty YouTuber has claimed that she was forced to carry her dead fetus inside of her for two weeks after Texas doctors refused to remove it because they said she needed ‘additional evidence’ to prove it didn’t have a heartbeat amid abortion bans in the state.

Marlena Stell, 42, from Houston, recalled being ecstatic when she learned that she and her husband, Ab DeSilva, were expecting their second child together last year.

However, the makeup guru’s excitement soon turned to heartbreak when she found out around nine weeks into the pregnancy that she had tragically lost the baby.

She was informed that the fetus no longer had a heartbeat, which she described as ‘devastating,’ and she planned to receive a dilation and curettage (D&C) – a procedure designed to remove a fetus from a women’s uterus following a miscarriage.

A beauty YouTuber claimed she was forced to carry a dead fetus inside of her for two weeks after Texas doctors said they needed ‘additional evidence’ to prove it didn’t have a heartbeat

Marlena Stell, 42, from Houston, recalled being ecstatic when she learned that she and her husband, Ab DeSilva, were expecting their second child together last year

However, the makeup guru’s excitement soon turned to heartbreak when she found out around nine weeks into the pregnancy that she had tragically lost the baby. Her sonogram is pictured

She was informed that the fetus no longer had a heartbeat, and she planned to receive a D&C – a procedure designed to remove a fetus from a women’s uterus following a miscarriage

Marlena was then told by doctors that due to Texas’ law regarding abortion, which went into effect on September 1, 2021, she needed to schedule a second ultrasound to ‘verify that the pregnancy is no longer valid’ before they could give her ‘any sort of medical intervention’ – which resulted in her having to live with the deceased fetus inside of her for two extra weeks.

Marlena was then told by doctors that due to Texas’ laws regarding abortion, she needed to schedule a second ultrasound to ‘verify that the pregnancy is no longer valid’

Last September, the state passed a law, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, prohibiting abortions after a fetus develops a heartbeat – which takes place six weeks into a pregnancy.

At the time, President Joe Biden’s administration sued Texas for passing the law, stating that it ‘leaves women unable to exercise their constitutional rights,’ Insider reported. Despite the lawsuit, the act has since remained in effect.

The social media star – who has racked up more than 1.4 million followers on her channel, where she often shares videos of herself doing her makeup and sharing tips and tricks for the perfect glam – opened up about the horrifying ordeal in a YouTube video last year, and now, she has spoken out about it further following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

‘The doctor said, “Because of the new law that’s passed here, you have to schedule another ultrasound to verify that this pregnancy is not valid before we can give you any sort of medical intervention,”‘ she said in the YouTube video.

This resulted in her having to live with the deceased fetus inside of her for two extra weeks, with her admitting that she felt like a ‘walking coffin’

The social media star – who has racked up 1.4 million followers on her channel, where she often shares videos of herself doing makeup – opened up about the horrifying ordeal last year

And now, she has spoken out about it further to CNN, following the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling

The laws that stopped a Texas mother from getting a D&C: Inside state’s abortion rules Last September, the state passed a law – known as the Texas Heartbeat act – prohibiting abortions after a fetus develops a heartbeat – which takes place six weeks into a pregnancy

It allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who ‘aids or abets’ a woman getting the procedure

The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest, and only makes exceptions for medical emergencies

At the time, President Joe Biden’s administration sued Texas for passing the law, stating that it ‘leaves women unable to exercise their constitutional rights’

Despite the lawsuit, the act has since remained in effect Source: ACPOnline.org

She told the Washington Post that she felt like a ‘walking coffin’ during the two weeks that she carried her dead baby.

‘You’re just walking around knowing that you have something that you hoped was going to be a baby for you, and it’s gone,’ she told the outlet, while in tears. ‘And you’re just walking around carrying it.’

OB-GYN Dr. Lillian Schapiro explained to CNN that carrying a dead fetus is pretty dangerous for a mother, and could potentially lead to infection – or even death.

‘She can develop an infection that can make her sterile and never able to have children again,’ Dr. Schapiro said.

‘When the baby dies inside, the baby starts to release parts of its tissue that can get into the mother’s blood supply. It can cause organ failure. It can cause death.’

Marlena explained that hearing the news that her baby no longer had a heartbeat once was hard enough, and that she didn’t want to have to go through it a second time.

‘Someone shoves a wand in my sensitive area and tells me, “Hey, you lost your baby” – again. I shouldn’t have to go through that twice,’ she added to CNN.

‘You already know what you’re going to see. It’s just like, seeing it twice, being told that you’re not going to be a mom [twice]… It’s gut-wrenching.’

The YouTuber, who is also the founder of cosmetics company Makeup Geek, added that ‘carrying the fetus around’ while ‘knowing there was nothing she could do’ was especially difficult because it felt like she couldn’t ‘grieve.’

‘I couldn’t grieve or move past it because I’m just walking around carrying it,’ she continued.

Marlena said hearing the news that her baby no longer had a heartbeat once was hard enough. Seen is a photo she shared from the ultrasound when she discovered she had lost the baby

‘Someone shoves a wand in my sensitive area and tells me, “Hey, you lost your baby” – again. I shouldn’t have to go through that twice,’ she added to CNN

Marlena went to get the second ultrasound and she recalled breaking down into tears during the appointment, after being greeted by an excited nurse who told her, ‘All right, you get to see the baby today.’

‘When you know that you’re there because a politician told you you had to be, and you somehow needed to prove that your pregnancy wasn’t viable, it feels like an extra layer of violation,’ she said on YouTube.

Marlena previously suffered from a miscarriage in 2018, while she, her husband, and her young daughter, Adelina, were living in Washington state. At the time, she was easily able to undergo a D&C, and she never expected to have such a hard time getting it in Texas.

‘I get so angry that I was treated this way because of laws that were passed by men who have never been pregnant and never will be,’ she added in her video.

‘I’m frustrated, I’m angry, and I feel like the women here deserve better than that. It doesn’t matter what side of the fence that you want to sit on, laws like this affect all women regardless of what situation you’re in and it’s not right.’

Marlena (seen with her daughter last year) went to get the second ultrasound and was eventually able to find a doctor to perform the D&C

‘I’m frustrated, I’m angry, and I feel like the women deserve better than that,’ she said on YouTube. She is seen with her daughter and husband in January

There are 18 states (including Texas) that had near-total bans on abortion before Roe v. Wade, while four more have had a time-limit band in the past. Four others are likely to pass new bans

She was eventually able to find a doctor to perform the D&C. Marlena and her husband were supposed to welcome the child in May.

Although it was too early in the pregnancy to know the sex, they believed it was going to be a boy, and were going to name him Milan.

Now, she is sharing her story in the hopes of raising awareness on the issue, and so that other women going through it feel less alone.

‘It’s added trauma on top of trauma,’ she told the Post. ‘It’s important to share this story so people know how these laws affect all women.

‘I feel like it’s very dangerous for government of any type to be intervening in a woman’s care because there’s multiple reasons of why she may need a procedure.’

In the wake of the Roe v. Wade overturning, many other expecting mothers have come forward and spoken out about not being allowed to remove a fetus after suffering from a miscarriage.

One woman, named Chloe, 21, from Arizona, recently revealed on Instagram that she found out 23 weeks into her pregnancy that her baby was ‘incompatible with life.’

Another woman, named Chloe, 21, from Arizona, recently revealed that she found out her baby was ‘incompatible with life’ but was told by that doctors weren’t allowed to remove the fetus

That means she will now have to carry the baby until it either ‘dies inside of her’ or until she gives birth on her own, despite the fact that it has no chance of survival when it is born

A different woman in a similar situation, Andrea Prudente, 38, from Washington, began suffering from a miscarriage while on vacation in Malta, where abortion is illegal

The expectant mother was told her fetus had a ruptured membrane and detached placenta – however, its heart was still bleeding so doctors couldn’t perform an abortion

She planned to undergo a D&G as well, but was then told by her doctor that because it still had a heartbeat, he wouldn’t be allowed to go through with the procedure – despite the baby having no chance of survival when it is born and despite her health being at risk by keeping it in her uterus.

That means she will now have to carry the baby until it either ‘dies inside of her’ or until she gives birth on her own, even though she claimed that it has seizures ‘multiple times a day’ in the womb.

She is now saving up to travel to another state so that she can get an abortion.

Another woman in a similar situation, Andrea Prudente, 38, from Washington, began suffering from a miscarriage while on vacation in Malta, where abortion is illegal.

The expectant mother, who was 16-weeks pregnant at the time, was told her fetus had a ruptured membrane, detached placenta, and there was no amniotic fluid in the womb – however, its heart was still bleeding.

Doctors said they could not perform an abortion, despite the fact that Andrea’s life was at serious risk due to the possibility of hemorrhaging and infection. She was later flown to Spain where she was able to receive the abortion.