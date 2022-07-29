YouTuber claims batteries blew up in three Samsung smartphones due to the recent UK heatwave

A well-known tech reviewer, one of several people who struggled with a heat wave that gripped the UK last week, claims three of his Samsung phones have exploded in the intense heat.

Arun Maini shared images on Twitter with the phones split in half, saying the batteries had blown inside and none of the other smartphone brands in its large collection had been phased out. However, Mainin does not clarify the type of Samsung that has fallen victim to the sweltering temperatures.

The YouTube star isn’t the only one with a damaged Samsung as several people in the UK said they had the same problem, with one user saying it happened to his Samsung that had been sitting untouched in the closet for a while.

Recent events mirror that of the 2016 Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which spontaneously exploded and was found to have caused at least 112 fires.

The UK saw record high temperatures for more than a week, with the highest 104 degrees on July 19.

And it seems that the heat was even too much for Samsung smartphones.

Another tech reviewer, Zaryab Khan, commented on Maini’s tweet, saying he had a similar problem.

‘Can confirm the same. Recently my Note 10+, Z fold 2 and S20 batteries have swelled,” Khan tweeted.

“It’s never happened to any other phones in the collection, no matter how old they are. Samsung devices only.”

Some speculate that the heat in the UK is different, as one Twitter user said houses are made to retain heat, similar to an oven, and this could have led to the batteries overheating.

Hussam also shared his thoughts, noting that “Samsung has not tested their phones under heat.” He claims to live in Saudi Arabia.

The news of Samsung smartphones exploding may be reminiscent of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that highlighted the challenges of packing more power into much thinner phones that were rushed to market in August 2016 in an effort to make the new iPhone available. to beat Apple.

Once rumors surfaced that Apple’s latest device would not be the biggest innovation of the year, Samsung executives pushed suppliers to meet tighter deadlines, despite a host of new features.

Shortly after the phones were launched and purchased, reports surfaced that the handsets were catching fire.

Just a month after the launch, mobile chief DJ Koh held a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, where he announced the recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices that would eventually be replaced by a new and secure Note 7.

While the company was praised for its quick thinking, it was also criticized for announcing these plans before devising a strategy to collect millions of phones in 10 countries and get a replacement for each person.

And a year later, Samsung was hit by a class action lawsuit from at least 1,900 users in South Korea, who wanted $822,000 in damages.

However, the recall cost the company $5.3 billion and another $19 billion as the company scrapped the Note 7 altogether just two months after they started exploding.