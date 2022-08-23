YouTube star turned fighter Jake Paul drops bombshell baby news with model girlfriend Julia Rose

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jake Paul, a YouTuber turned boxer, has announced that he plans to start a family with model girlfriend Julia Rose, despite the couple having a very public – and very recent – feud.

The famous couple is known for being extremely close and posting many images of their PDAs on their respective Instagram accounts.

In March, however, they unfollowed each other on social media and were seen with different people. Despite this, Paul denied that they ever broke up, saying, “We were never ‘not together.'”

Jake Paul and Julia Rose announced they are having a baby and starting a family

Now the on-again, off-again couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Paul said on his new show BS With Jake Paul that the couple are talking about having a baby and starting a family.

“Julia and I actually have conversations about when to get pregnant,” he revealed.

Paul added: “She’s also my support system. Like emotional support and everything I can lean on and you know we want to start a family, but I think behind every great man is a great woman and behind every great woman is a great man.”

The 25-year-old is also determined to return to the ring after his successful professional boxing debut against online rival AnEsonGib.

My next opponent will be a professional boxer and he will of course have a winning record, just like Timmy and Ramen did before they retired. October. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 20, 2022

The 25-year-old also defeated ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, along with two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Attempts to fight Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr in August both failed, but Paul recently announced he will fight a professional boxer with “a winning record” in October.