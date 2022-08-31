YouTube star Nutty ‘flees Thailand after conning thousands of fans out of £46million’

<!–

A Thai YouTube star accused of defrauding thousands of her £46 million fans in a currency trading scam has fled the country, police said.

30-year-old Suchata Kongsupachak, who has more than 840,000 YouTube subscribers, has reportedly persuaded 6,000 of her fans to invest in her forex trading company by promising a return of as much as 35 percent.

Kongsupachak, a dancer known as “Nutty,” often posted photos on social media of a range of luxury cars, watches and property she claimed to have obtained through forex trading through a broker called “IQ option,” police said.

But it was all a lie – the 6,000 fans never received the promised profit and instead were scammed out of £46 million (2 billion baht).

A lawyer representing dozens of victims said one person had sent £424,170 (18 million baht) into Kongsupachak’s bank account.

In April, the YouTube star told fans that she lost all the money they invested due to a “trading error.”

Kongsupachak is said to have fled to Malaysia after a Thai court issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of fraud. South Morning China Post.

Wattana Ketumpai, an officer with Thailand’s Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Bureau, told the… Nation Thailand: ‘Suchata often posted photos on social media showing her wealth with luxury cars, watches, bags and property, claiming that she obtained them through forex trading through a broker called ‘IQ option’.

She then invited her fan club and followers to invest in forex trading with her company called Suchata Co Ltd while guaranteeing returns of up to 100 percent. Investments can be made in cash or through a fiduciary contract.’

More than 100 victims have so far come forward to file a complaint against Kongsupachak.

The investors have now offered a reward of £117,753 to anyone who can provide them with information on where Kongsupachak is.

Kongsupachak, who runs a YouTube channel called “Nutty’s Diary,” has changed her name twice. She was previously called Leah Kongchak and Natthamon Kongchak, Nation Thailand reports.