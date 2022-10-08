YouTube star MrBeast says he doesn’t ‘really need money’ because he only cares about making videos: ‘In the last 20 days I’ve only left the studio once’

Donaldson appeared on an episode of The Iced Coffee Podcast on September 27.The iced coffee hour via YouTube

America’s biggest YouTuber MrBeast said he “don’t really need money” for personal expenses.

The YouTuber said he spends most of his money making videos and barely leaves his studio.

Donaldson has previously stated that he lives in his North Carolina movie studio.

Jimmy Donaldson, America’s biggest YouTuber, shared his thoughts on money in an interview posted on September 27.

In conversation with Graham Stephan, the host of YouTube Podcast ‘The Iced Coffee Hour’ Donaldson said he is reinvesting the ad revenue from his extended videos into producing new content, rather than depositing the revenue into a personal bank account.

“I live in the studio there, so I don’t worry about paying for a mansion. I don’t drive a Lamborghini. I would purposely have a very simplified lifestyle because it gives you freedom,” he said.

Donaldson previously said he lives in his film studio, which is located in his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina

Donaldson continued, “I like money because I can hire more people and grow a business, but not so that I can improve my lifestyle, or whatever,” adding: “In the last 20 days I’ve had these only left studio once, I live here, I don’t really need money for other things.”

The YouTuber said he can withdraw money from the channel for personal use at any time, such as being invited to a $50,000 buy-in poker game.

“I’m just going to take 50 grand out and play in it. So it’s not like I don’t have access to capital when I need it,” he said.

Donaldson told Stephan that he is driven by “making the best videos possible”, adding that “everything I do comes from that”.

Donaldson is one of the most popular and highest paid creators on YouTube. In July he reaches 100 million subscribers on its main channel and livestreamed his response for viewers. He is currently the second most subscribed individual creator on YouTube after Pewdiepie.

The YouTuber has built a reputation among fans for giving away large sums of money to viewers. He became famous in 2018 by to donate thousands of dollars to small Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

Story continues

More recently, he has filmed extensive competitions where fans participate in videos and have a chance to win big prizes. Last year, he remade the Netflix show “Squid Game” for a game with 456 supporters, and in June he gave away $500,000 to a fan in a contest inspired by “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Check out Insider’s Digital Culture team coverage here for more stories like this.

Read the original article Insider