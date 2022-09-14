YouTube prankster Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis who invaded The Oval found guilty of aggravated trespass

A self-proclaimed YouTube prank that collided with England batter Jonny Bairstow last year after he invaded the field at The Oval has been found guilty of a serious foul.

Daniel ‘Jarvo’ Jarvis, 34, crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker’s end after sprinting onto the field to bowl with Ollie Pope on day two of the fourth Test against India.

Jarvis, who has a YouTube account with more than 170,000 subscribers, was arrested on September 3, 2021 for the stunt and later charged with aggravated felony.

At the Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, District Judge Daniel Benjamin said: “The issue in the case is clear, which is whether he intended to disrupt the test match.”

He concluded that this was Jarvis’ intention and added, “I find Mr Jarvis guilty of serious wrongdoing.”

Jarvis, who was representing himself after his request to adjourn was denied, was unshaven and wearing an EA7 Emporio Armani hoodie and track pants, with a Gucci bag in hand.

Daniel Jarvis collides with Jonny Bairstow after invading the Oval field in September 2021

The court was shown broadcast footage of him running onto the pitch, plus a video he recorded showing him hiding in a toilet before sprinting onto the pitch after receiving a phone call asking him to to go.

The court also viewed videos of him invading the field during two previous cricket matches between England and India, at Lord’s on August 12 and at Headingly on August 25.

During the cross-examination, prosecutor Nicola Grindey said: ‘You know if you go to an international cricket ground, they can’t keep playing while you’re there.

The YouTuber was at the Croydon Magistrates Court and was found guilty of serious offences

“You had the cricket ball because your intention was to keep running and effectively throw the ball to the wicket.

“As you walked away, you saw one of England’s players in full batting gear – you ran into him.

“You knew you weren’t allowed on the field because you’ve been on cricket grounds before and been asked to leave.”

Jarvis said he was not arrested for the first two field invasions and claimed he did not believe he was “breaking any law” and that “no one has been prosecuted for these things before.”

Jarvis is led off the field after claiming he had no intention of disrupting the test match

He went to the stands and said: ‘I had no intention of disrupting the game. I didn’t know when I was coming out. Why wasn’t I arrested earlier? Why is everyone attacking me for that?’

He said he gets “positive feedback” on his videos, which he makes for “people’s enjoyment”, adding: “I get a lot of people who say they have mental health (problems) and make my videos she happy.’

During his questioning by the police, he answered “no comment” to every question, the court heard.

Jarvis claimed he didn’t believe he was trespassing because he had a ticket, claiming that people “run away naked” during matches but were not arrested.

He told the judge he had contacted Bairstow ‘accidentally’ and admitted: ‘I can’t remember the man’s name’.

Jarvis, of Gravesend, Kent, who previously pleaded not guilty to the single charge of aggravated trespass, was given unconditional bail.

The judge postponed the ruling at the same court until October 19 to allow for the preparation of the pre-sentence reports.