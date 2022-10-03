YouTube Minecraft Gamer Known As ‘Dream’ Reveals His Face And Name For The FIRST Time

A popular YouTuber has revealed for the first time what he looks like after eight years of shooting videos wearing a smiley face.

The American creator called himself “Dream” and amassed more than 30.5 million subscribers by sharing clips of him playing Minecraft.

But in a video on Monday, ‘Dream’ revealed that his real name is Clay and took off his mask to show his face for the first time.

The 23-year-old said the move was meant to help him “get out into the world” and meet people face-to-face after years of being anonymous online.

Last night, he took to Twitter to share the exciting news, writing, “In about 2 hours my face reveal video will premiere on YouTube.

“My next tweet will be a picture of me and my best friends finally getting together.”

The announcement garnered more than 572,700 likes and some 53,400 shares.

The simple reveal video – titled ‘hi, I’m Dream’. and just over five minutes – started with Dream in a chair, with his back to the camera.

The creator later took to social media to post photos with George and fellow Mincecraft creator Nick, 21, known online as Sapnap.

“The dream team collection is complete,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, where the online creator has 3.2 million followers

“This is weird. Hello…’ he began. ‘I don’t know how to do this. I feel like I was waiting to figure out how to do it and I thought “I’ll just do it” and then here I am like “okay, well, what am I supposed to do”…

“Do I like to take the bandage off…”

The creator paused and revealed he was “so nervous” before shielding his face with his iconic mask and finally shoving it out of the way.

He admitted that he felt “clumsy” and then went on to give an introduction.

“Hello, my name is Clay, also known as Dream online…”

Dream revealed his reasons for the face reveal, saying that his best friend (and fellow Minecraft YouTuber) George Davidson, 25 – who is from the UK but is moving to the US – was a huge motivator.

He admitted that George was on the road while the video was being filmed, and the pair would meet for the first time despite knowing each other and being friends since he was 11 years old.

“My goal was to just start doing things,” he said. “Go out… meet creators, say hello to my friends, finally… just go out into the world, be a real creator, be a person.”

Admittedly, having felt “locked in” and dealing with strange cases when it came to being digitally faceless, he now looked forward to creating new content with friends and continuing to be a Minecraft creator.

Dream shared his love for his fans and concluded: “This channel is living proof that anyone can do anything… anyone can be under the mask. I don’t want my facial expression to take away that fact.

“Dream could have been anyone from anywhere.”

Social media went wild with #dreamfacereveral trending on Twitter and TikTok, with creators then taking to social media to respond to the news.

Also dream of FaceTimed influencers – including Addison Rae – capturing their reaction on camera, with many commenting how beautiful they thought he was.

Dream created his YouTube channel in 2014 and has since been praised for its rapid growth, with millions of views on almost every video.

His face reveal currently has over 14 million views, with some 1.7 million likes.