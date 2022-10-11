YouTube investor Hamish Hodder predicting Australia's housing market is about to collapse

Popular financial commentator Scott Pape has warned that Australian house prices are falling ‘at one of the fastest rates ever’.

Sir. Pape – the author of bestselling books through his money guru alter ego The Barefoot Investor – said in a column published on Monday that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if property prices fell off the 30 per cent gains achieved during the Covid period.

According to property research firm CoreLogic, Australian house values ​​rose an average of 24.6 per cent between March 2020 and February 2022 due to ‘low interest rates, high household savings, government subsidies and a sharp reduction in housing supply’.

But since May, the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates aggressively from record lows to 2.60 percent in a bid to combat the highest levels of inflation seen since 1990.

Scott Pape (pictured), known by his alter ego The Barefoot Investor, said he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if house prices fell off the 30 per cent gains they’ve achieved since 2020.

The consecutive monthly increases have added and extra $715 per month to mortgage repayments for the average borrower.

Australia’s median house price is on a steep downward trend, largely thanks to interest rate hikes, which fell by 1.6 per cent in August and another 1.4 per cent in September.

Since the beginning of the year, the average house price has plunged by 4.5 per cent, CoreLogic data shows.

Consecutive monthly falls in house values ​​between April and August knocked more than $114,000 off the average house price in Sydney – equivalent to $927 a day.

In Melbourne, the average house price fell 4.4 per cent between April and August – equivalent to $51,000 or $415 a day.

With further RBA rate hikes expected, some economists predict that up to 25 per cent could be knocked off the median house price when the increases take full effect.

‘I wouldn’t be surprised if house prices eventually gave up the 30 per cent gains they achieved during the Covid period,’ Mr Pape wrote on Monday in his column for The Australian Business Network.

‘It is large. It’s that kind of shock to the system that drives an economy into recession,” he added.

‘Much will depend on how far the RBA wanders [interest rates]. Yet the problem is that the RBA has proven to be as precise in calling interest rates as they are in setting, as my youngest boy is in peeing standing up.’

Rate rises by the RBA have seen house prices fall nationally as mortgage repayments rise (file image)

The RBA’s latest hike of 0.25 percentage points, the sixth rate hike in a row, was more moderate than previous hikes.

The unexpected shift to a slower pace of tightening has prompted some economists to revise their forecasts for the cash rate peak.

ANZ economists expect the cash rate to top out 25 basis points higher than the 3.35 per cent previously forecast at 3.6 per cent in May next year.

The bank’s economists see the RBA’s decision to downgrade to 25 basis points extending the rate hike cycle and potentially forcing the bank to raise the cash rate even higher than expected.

“The slower pace of rate hikes raises the risk that rates will have to go higher than previously expected as demand remains too strong and sentiment is initially boosted by RBA moderation,” ANZ economist David Plank said.