YouTube comments on Bill Gates videos dominated by Covid-19 CONSPIRACIES as misinformation spread

Covid-19 conspiracy theories thrive in the comments on YouTube videos featuring Bill Gates, despite the Google platform’s policy against misinformation.

The new study examined a dataset of 38,564 YouTube comments drawn from three videos — all featuring Gates and related to Covid-19 — posted by Fox News, Vox and China Global Television Network.

Responses to the videos covered a range of topics, including the philanthropist’s role in vaccine development and distribution, his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, 5G networks, and concepts surrounding Gates that can control humans through human microchips.

The researchers used topic modeling and qualitative content analysis to determine that the comments for each video were “strongly” dominated by conspiratorial statements.

Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and still a controversial figure, predicted that a deadly virus would originate in China and spread worldwide. In a 2019 Netflix documentary, the mogul noted that the world was ill-prepared to deal with such a viral spread:

“When you think about something that could happen that would kill millions of people, a pandemic is our biggest risk,” he said.

While numerous social networks, including Reddit and Facebook, have been found to host conspiracy theories, those platforms have a level of community-led content moderation that YouTube does not. Approximately 720,000 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every day.

The peer-reviewed study found that conspiratorial comments fell into three high-level categories: strengthening a conspiracy theory, discrediting an authority, and defending a conspiracy theory.

YouTube’s commentary may have played an underrated role in participatory cultures of knowledge production and dissemination of conspiracy theories.

“The platform should consider design and policy changes that respond to discursive strategies used by conspiracy theorists to avoid similar outcomes for high-stakes future public interest issues.”

A certain number of comments were considered cross-border content, which YouTube defines as content that “bumps into” but does not break the rules laid down in the rules.

An example of borderline content is comments that cast doubt on Gates’ motives in developing and distributing vaccines and suggesting that he wants to take control in a “new world order.”

These comments implied or were linked to theories about using vaccines to control or track large numbers of people, according to the study published today in the Harvard Kennedy School’s. Wrong information review.

The number of likes or responses to comments was used by researchers to find out public engagement with the ideas in the comments. Those with higher involvement were shorter in length and more general in their claims – such as those in which they expressed a general distrust of Gates or pointed to his body language.

The California-based company banned users from uploading content that pushed medical misinformation and banned videos deemed anti-vaccine. The tech giant said in September 2021 it had removed more than 130,000 videos for violating its Covid-19 vaccine policy

“A key implication of our research is that YouTube needs a lot more effort to redesign the space to provide a social moderation infrastructure,” say researchers, affiliated with the University of Sydney and the Queensland University of Technology in Australia. , on.

However, critics at the time claimed that the platform engaged in a form of censorship that ultimately suppressed legitimate concerns about the vaccine and its negative health effects.

When the data was extracted, there were between 13,000 and 14,500 responses between April 2020 and March 2021.

Last year, Gates said he was surprised by the sheer amount of “crazy” and “bad” conspiracy theories about himself and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“No one could have predicted that me and Dr Fauci would be so prominent in these truly evil theories,” Gates told Reuters.

‘I am very surprised by that. I hope it goes away.’

Melinda Gates, now his ex-wife, said at the time: “Misinformation causes more deaths. It keeps people from doing the right things. It’s time for more government regulation on the social platforms, so we don’t get conspiracy theories that cause more deaths.’

According to the CDC, there were at least 96.2 million cases of Covid and 1,054,443 deaths on Tuesday night. The country has an average of more than 42,000 new cases per day, a number that is likely an undercount, and 35% of people over the age of 5 have received their first booster dose.