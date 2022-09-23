Youthful mother of three gets mistaken for the sister of her 15-year-old

A mum-of-three has claimed she is constantly mistaken for her 15-year-old daughter – and said she was even fooled into buying a hamster.

Nina Dixon, who is actually 31, from Darwen, Lancashire, said people are stunned when they find out she is mum to Millie, 15, Keaton, 11 and 10-month-old baby Harmony.

And the nurse – who had Millie when she was 16 – said people constantly think she is Millie’s twin sister rather than her mother.

Her youthful appearance means she has to wear her ID every night, while she was even asked her age when trying to buy a hamster.

Nina, who explained that sometimes she looks like ‘a little girl’ at 5’1, said: ‘It’s frustrating but other times it can be flattering to know I still look young.’

Nina said she thinks she is being mistaken for her children’s sister because she had them so young.

Speaking about having Millie when she was just 16, she said: ‘People said I wouldn’t amount to anything.

‘It was hard to hear and stayed with me for a long time.’

But Nina started becoming a mother and had her second child, Keaton, in February 2011.

Now Nina has a baby girl, Harmony Nelson, with her partner, Jacob Nelson, 27, a business development manager.

“People are always shocked when I say I have a 15-year-old and 11-year-old, who they say I look like in my early 20s,” she said.

‘When Keaton was only seven and in year three other parents thought I was a student too.

‘It can be frustrating, but mostly I see the positive.’

Nina said: ‘People think I’m Millie’s sister all the time and now my son’s shot up, it’s happening to him too.

‘I bought a hamster for my son a few years ago and the assistant asked if a parent was with us.

‘I laughed saying I was their mum but he kept asking me for ID as he didn’t believe me.

Nina attributes her youthful appearance to genetics, explaining: ‘My mum has always looked good for her age, so I think it runs in the family.’

And she also thinks that being petite has something to do with it.

“I think people think I’m young because I’m very petite – I’m a size six, 5ft 1in and have size two feet,” she said.

She added: ‘I look like a little girl sometimes.

‘When I’m with my mum, who’s in her sixties, and the kids, people think we’re all her kids.’

Nina says her most embarrassing moments were when she had to show ID before buying a glue gun and when she was mistaken for a student while at her child’s parents’ evening.