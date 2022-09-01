Youssef Assoum death: Second man is charged eight years after alleged gangland hit

<!–

A second man has been charged with his alleged role in a gangland murder eight years ago, days after a high-ranking cyclist was dramatically arrested on a Sydney street.

Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed was arrested on Sunday after returning to Sydney from Melbourne.

Police used beanbags to shoot out the windows of the black BMW Zahed was driving and arrested him in Edgecliff in eastern Sydney.

Youssef Assoum, 29, (pictured) was reportedly killed in a gangland hit in December 2014

He was facing the local Downing Center court on Monday charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was stabbed and shot in Bankstown in December 2014.

Zahed survived an attempt on his own life in May after being shot ten times as he left a gym in western Sydney with his younger brother Omar, who died.

Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed (pictured) was arrested on Sunday

Bloodied Comanchero power broker Tarek Zahed’s arrest at 4:50pm on Sunday after police fired on his BMW by shooting ‘beanbags’ through the windows

Detectives associated with Taskforce Erebus, set up to investigate gang-related murders, have charged an alleged accomplice for murder after the fact over Assoum’s death.

The 44-year-old, who was arrested early Thursday at a house in Georges Hall, is accused of setting fire to and destroying the victim’s car.

He was refused bail in Bankstown court on Thursday.