Youssef Assoum death: Second man is charged eight years after alleged gangland hit
A second man has been charged with his alleged role in a gangland murder eight years ago, days after a high-ranking cyclist was dramatically arrested on a Sydney street.
Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed was arrested on Sunday after returning to Sydney from Melbourne.
Police used beanbags to shoot out the windows of the black BMW Zahed was driving and arrested him in Edgecliff in eastern Sydney.
Youssef Assoum, 29, (pictured) was reportedly killed in a gangland hit in December 2014
He was facing the local Downing Center court on Monday charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum, who was stabbed and shot in Bankstown in December 2014.
Zahed survived an attempt on his own life in May after being shot ten times as he left a gym in western Sydney with his younger brother Omar, who died.
Comanchero sergeant-at-arms Tarek Zahed (pictured) was arrested on Sunday
Bloodied Comanchero power broker Tarek Zahed’s arrest at 4:50pm on Sunday after police fired on his BMW by shooting ‘beanbags’ through the windows
Detectives associated with Taskforce Erebus, set up to investigate gang-related murders, have charged an alleged accomplice for murder after the fact over Assoum’s death.
The 44-year-old, who was arrested early Thursday at a house in Georges Hall, is accused of setting fire to and destroying the victim’s car.
He was refused bail in Bankstown court on Thursday.
TIMELINE OF THE YOUSSEF ASSOUM CASE
Dec 11, 2014:
*Youssef is found allegedly shot and stabbed near Bankstown hospital. He is rushed to Liverpool hospital but later dies
*Police are investigating the shooting
Dec 12, 2014:
*Police reveal that Assoum was known to the police. They announce that the police believe he is part of a gang and they are investigating whether his death is related to two other shootings that took place hours later.
August 28, 2022:
*Police arrest Comanchero bikie Tarek Zahed in East Sydney and charge him with murder and kidnapping in company.
August 29, 2022:
*Zahed to face Downing Center local court
September 1, 2022:
Detectives arrest 44-year-old man in a Georges Hall and charge him as an alleged accomplice after murdering Assoum’s death