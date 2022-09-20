Youri Tielemans says he is HAPPY to go on international duty and leave behind struggling Leicester

Youri Tielemans has said he is happy to escape the discontent at Leicester after joining Belgium on international duty.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are bottom of the Premier League with a point from seven games and have conceded 11 goals in their last two games, with Tottenham beating them 6-2 on Saturday.

And Tielemans admitted that Sky Sports that things are ‘tough’ at the moment – but insisted he has no regrets about staying with the Foxes after being linked with a move this summer.

He said: ‘I’m glad to get some fresh air here [with Belgium] because it’s tough in Leicester right now. It is clear that things are not going well at the club. We do everything we can as a team.

‘The successive defeats have affected us as a group. We must take advantage of this break to recharge the batteries. It’s hard to get it out of my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my children sometimes stop me from thinking about it.’

Arsenal, currently top of the Premier League, were credited with an interest in signing Tielemans, but reportedly cooled on the prospect of a move.

With Tielemans’ contract expiring at the end of the season, several clubs could push for a move in January, but the 25-year-old claimed he would only leave for the ‘right project’.

He added: ‘I don’t want to talk too much about my contract situation at the moment. I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one.

Just because it’s getting worse now in Leicester doesn’t mean I have regrets [staying].’