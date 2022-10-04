You’re a winner: Listening in on ‘the call’ for Nobel Prize

This is what it feels like to get ‘the phone call’: The Swedish Academy of Sciences calls you to say you’ve won the Nobel Prize.

It is usually a dream of a lifetime that only the special few get private. But for the American physicist John Clauser, who was… awarded the Nobel Prize for his work on quantum mechanics, it sounded a little different.

Thanks to a three-hour delay from a phone filled with congratulations and questions from reporters, the call finally reached him during a live Zoom interview with The Associated Press. And he shared his side of the reporting and celebration.

“Oh wait a minute. They’re on the phone now,” he said. “OK. Wait a minute. Can I speak to the guys from the Swedish Nobel Committee?”

Over the next nine minutes, Clauser told the Swedish Academy about the difficult road that eventually led to a phone call claiming the Nobel Prize winner – albeit a few hours late.

While studying at Columbia in the 1960s, Clauser became interested in designing practical experiments to put quantum mechanics to the test. But his ideas were not always well received in the field, he said.

Leading physicist Richard Feynman, who won his own Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965, “sort of threw me out of his office,” Clauser said. “He was very offended that I had to even consider the possibility that quantum mechanics wouldn’t give the correct predictions.”

But Clauser said he enjoyed working on these experiments and thought they were important — “even though everyone told me I was crazy and would ruin my career doing it.”

While continuing his work at the University of California Berkeley, he and the late physicist Stuart Freedman “had to rebuild everything. There was very little money, so I was basically collecting junk or scrap from the UC Department of Physics,” he told the Academy.

“There’s a lot of stuff unused in warehouses,” Clauser said. “I’d poke around and say, ‘Oh, hey, I could use this.'”

Some of the great physicists of the past searched the same way, he pointed out.

And those experiments, with all their backlash and scraped budgets, were the reason he was on the phone with the Swedish Academy decades later.

When the conversation was over, there was the issue of logistics. Clauser asked the Academy when he would get “some dates and times on what’s expected of me.”

Of course, there’s something you sho