‘You’re a national hero:’ Bobby Zamora hails Euro 2022 match-winner and lifelong QPR fan Chloe Kelly

Euro 2022 match winner and lifelong Queens Park Rangers fan Chloe Kelly has been congratulated by childhood hero Bobby Zamora, who inspired her iconic shirtless party against Germany on Sunday.

The Lionesses star scored the winner in extra time to crown England’s European champions and celebrated by thrashing her shirt in what appears to be American legend Brandi Chastain – who did the same when she scored the decisive penalty during the 1999 World Cup Final.

But Kelly, who was born in Ealing, revealed that the celebration was actually inspired by Loftus Road favorite Zamora, who scored a last minute winner against Derby in the 2014 play-off final to take her beloved QPR promotion to the Premier League. to deserve.

Chloe Kelly pulled off her shirt during the celebration after scoring the winner in the Euro 2022 final

Kelly was at Wembley when Bobby Zamora scored a last minute goal to seal promotion in 2014

Kelly was part of the Wembley crowd that day and always dreamed of producing a ‘Zamora moment’ at the national stadium.

“I just want to congratulate you,” Zamora continued Good morning Great Britain. “It’s obviously touched that you’re saying my name at such a great moment.

And you have created the greatest English women’s football moment ever – you are an absolute national hero. You should be so proud of yourself.’

The QPR legend took to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to congratulate the Lionesses star

Zamora also admitted to being stuck at the airport during the Lionesses’ showdown against Germany and had to watch the final on another woman’s phone.

He added: “I couldn’t get it on my phone so I almost ended up flagging a lady in line looking over her shoulder. I wouldn’t have been surprised if she turned to slap me.

“I was able to watch the last minutes and it was really unbelievable.

Kelly helped England achieve their first major tournament success since the 1966 World Cup

‘I am so proud of the England women’s team and [Kelly], you are now a national hero. Congratulations.’

Kelly replied, “As a QPR fan, you dream of moments like this.

“Being at Wembley that day was special and now experiencing it for yourself was great.”