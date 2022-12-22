'You're a jackass!' Moment Chief Twit Elon Musk loses his cool when he's asked a pointed question

Elon Musk lost his cool when he was asked a pointed question about Twitter’s software engineering on Tuesday night before calling his interrogator an “idiot.”

The billionaire owner of the platform was speaking at a Twitter Space hosted by renowned hacker George Hotz when he was pressed for more specific details by Ian Brown, a former Twitter employee for eight years who now works for Netflix.

In response to a question from Hotz, Musk, 51, said Twitter would need a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if the platform wanted “really fast speed.”

This prompted a surprised reaction from Brown, who was given the virtual microphone to interrogate the “Chief Twit” in space.

How Elon Musk lost his cool during Twitter Space * Renowned hacker George Hotz one hears Musk ask a question about speed of features* Elon Musk: I honestly think if you really want to have high speed of functions we should just completely rewrite the whole thing. uh… Ian Brown: Seriously? A total rewrite? That’s your prediction for speed? Musk: Yes. Hotz: Well, when you say a total rewrite, do you mean starting with the skeleton, or a bunch of engineers sitting down with a whiteboard and saying ‘what is Twitter?’ Musk: Um… *awkward pause* Hotz: Revolution or reform? Musk: I mean, I just literally think – *stammering* you could try modifying, or rewriting, the crazy stack that exists. Brown: When you say “crazy pile,” what do you mean? Break it off. Musk: *Clumsy pause* Have you seen George’s diagram? George: *laughing* * Talking at the same time. Ian heard him trying to repeat his question.* Brown: Come on buddy, come on. Musk: Are you… Who are you? Brown: What do you mean who am I? I don’t know, you gave me the goddamn microphone. Hotz: Woah woah, I’m doing the mic. Let’s keep it civil in my space. Musk: I mean. *pause* Yes. Brown: I mean, man, you’re in charge of the servers and the programming and whatever. What’s the stack, Elon? Hotz: Please keep it technically in my space. Brown: Come on man, take me from top to bottom. What does the stack look like now? What’s so crazy about it? What’s so anomalous about this stack compared to any other large-scale system on the planet, friend? Come on! Give it to me. George: So first out- Musk: Awesome. Wow. You’re an asshole. Brown: *laughing* Hotz: Okay okay okay… Brown: Haha okay! I have no credibility here buddy, I have no idea what I’m talking about- *microphone pulled* Musk: Good! What an idiot.

Wait, seriously, a total rewrite? That’s your prediction for speed?’ Brown interrupted. “Yes,” you hear Musk, quickly answering the question.

“Well, when you say a total rewrite, do you mean starting with the skeleton?” Hotz intervened in the interrogation. “Or a bunch of engineers sit down with a whiteboard and say, ‘What is Twitter?’ Revolution or reform?’

After some bickering back and forth, Musk replied, “I mean, I just think literally — you could try modifying, or rewriting, the crazy stack that exists.”

Brown saw this as another chance to ask a question, “What do you mean when you say ‘crazy stack’?” Break it off.’

In basic terms, a “stack” is a technical term that refers to the collection of technologies used to create a software product like Twitter.

Musk replies by asking Brown if he’s seen a diagram of Hotz, who had parted ways with Twitter earlier in the day. This caused laughter from Brown.

Musk and Brown are heard talking over each other, with Brown trying to get a firmer response from the billionaire. “Come on mate, come on,” says Brown.

Suddenly, Musk’s tone changes. “Are you… Who are you?” he asks confused.

‘What do you mean who am I? I don’t know, you gave me the fucking mic,” Brown asks, clearly baffled by Musk’s attempt not to answer his questions.

Hotz again interrupted the conversation at this point. “Let’s keep it civil in my room,” he heard say through the other two speakers.

“I mean, man, you’re in charge of the servers and the programming and whatever. What’s the stack, Elon?” asks Brown again.

“Take me from top to bottom. What does the stack look like now? What’s so crazy about it? What’s so anomalous about this stack compared to any other large-scale system on the planet, friend? Come on! Give it to me.’

Instead of answering his question, Musk – clearly agitated – resorted to ad hominem attacks on Brown.

So first of all, great. Wow. You’re an asshole,” Musk says.

Brown can be heard laughing in response, while Hotz again calls for calm.

‘Haha okay! I have no credibility here, buddy, I have no idea what I’m talking about…” says Brown sarcastically, as the virtual microphone is taken from him.

‘Good! What an idiot,” Musk responded, trying to get the last word in the embarrassing conversation.

Hotz, a famous “hacker” known for iOS jailbreaks and reverse engineering the PlayStation 3 (and subsequent lawsuit filed by Sony), was hired by Musk in November to help him “fix” Twitter .

But 12 weeks later, he announced on the plan form that he would be stepping down, saying he “didn’t think there was any real impact.” [he] could make there’.

Musk’s Twitter Space appearance came after he announced he would step down as Twitter CEO after being defeated in his own disastrous poll on the platform. In the photo: Musk can be seen in Qatar on Sunday watching the final game of the tournament

George Hotz (pictured in 2007 at age 17) is a famous “hacker” known for jailbreaking iOS and reverse engineering the PlayStation 3 (and subsequent lawsuit filed by Sony). He was hired by Musk in November to help him “fix” Twitter, but resigned on Wednesday

The Twitter Space came after Musk announced he would step down as CEO of Twitter after being defeated in his own disastrous poll on the platform.

The Tesla boss said when he uploaded the poll that he would abide by the result – even if users said he should resign.

The result was confirmed Monday morning, with a total of 57.5 percent of more than 17 million accounts voting for him to step down from office.

And on Wednesday, he confirmed he would resign from the role he took on during his $44 billion takeover — once he finds a replacement “foolish enough” to replace him.

The billionaire tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will only lead the software and server teams.

Normally a prolific user of the platform, Musk, who also runs automaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, did not tweet in the hours following the poll.

He broke his silence just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, when he responded “Interestingly” to a suggestion by convicted fraudster Kim Dotcom that the poll’s results were biased by fake accounts.

In response to another user’s suggestion that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones able to vote in policy-related polls,” Musk said, “Good point. Twitter is going to change that.’

His Twitter stream continued into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, linking to the site’s World Cup stats and laughing at a satirical take on Bruce Wayne polling about his resignation as Batman.

Rapper Snoop Dogg jokingly conducted a poll himself, asking his followers if he should replace Musk by asking the question, “Should I run Twitter?”

After ten hours, 81.8 percent of the one million people who voted in his poll said yes.

It also came in the wake of more “Twitter Files” revelations, the most recent edition of which revealed that FBI officials demanded executives for the social media giant give them information about how they enforce online safety.