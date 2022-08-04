‘You’re a black man approaching a white woman!’ Terrell Owens posts viral video of neighbor ‘Karen’

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens found himself in a racially-charged confrontation with a neighbor and the police, which he recorded and has since shared on social media.

As can be seen in the footage, the 48-year-old former All-Pro recipient was accused by the woman of driving recklessly near their neighborhood and nearly hitting her with his car. She also told officers that Owens was trying to intimidate her.

“He got out of his car and started harassing me,” the woman, mockingly identified by Owens as “Karen,” told officers.

“But you didn’t have to get out of your damn car,” she yelled at Owens.

Owens replied, “You didn’t have to talk to me like that.”

It was at this point that the woman brought race into the discussion by shouting, “You are a black man approaching a white woman.”

Terrell Owens, now 48, has a Hall-of-Fame career with the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys

Amid the escalating situation, the woman then began to cry.

“He literally came after me,” the woman sobbed.

Owens continued to record while collaborating with agents by providing his identification.

“Go on, sir,” Owens said to the officer, handing over his ID.

“I’ve seen it, but I’ve never been part of this,” Owens said, referring to the situation.

Owens continued to refer to the woman as Karen, which has become a pejorative term for a white woman with the title exercising white privilege, as seen in a viral video.

The woman in question has not been identified and the whereabouts of the incident are not entirely clear. Owens has a listed home in Broward County, Florida.

Owens, who played with the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys and Bengals, captioned his video: “KAREN IS REAL!!!!”

‘Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT TO BE A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA,” he added. “I want to say I can’t believe it, but you all know what it is. #karenonbikes #tears #false accusations #hernameiskate’