Your tears of joy will come: The night Maradona forecast Socceroos success

Wade played in five of them, and apart from his job of marking Maradona, no nights were more memorable than when the Socceroos first met Argentina in 1988, helping Australia to a 4-1 win at the new Sydney Football Stadium.
Argentina was the best team in the world, had won the 1986 World Cup, and had come to Australia for a Bicentennial Gold Cup against Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Socceroos had lost to Brazil and beat Saudi Arabia, and everyone expected Argentina to get past the hosts and the final.
“There were only 19,000 people there. So many believed we could,” Wade said.
“And they were the reigning world champions. Yes, they didn’t have Maradona on that trip, but they had some very high-profile players.
“But what a night that was. It all came together.”
Wade scored the opening goal and Argentina leveled soon after, but then captain Charlie Yankos stepped down, and one of the greatest goals ever scored by the Socceroos.
From a free kick 35 meters from goal, Yankos thought he would try. It certainly looked ambitious.
“Against Saudi Arabia I had hit the target and we scored from the rebound, so I was confident and I had practiced quite a bit in training,” Yankos told the club. Herald and The age.
“I had mostly hit the corner flags or someone in the stands or something. But on this particular occasion I thought, I’m going for it. It was kind of slippery, I thought maybe it would slip and be a chance or something.
“I just hit it sweet and it did what it did. But I’ll tell you now, I didn’t mean it.’
The old-fashioned leather ball, which Yankos said was a bit flat, swerved left to skim the left edge of the Argentina wall, then banked massively right into the goal. It was a wonder of the world.
“You wouldn’t want to be the Argentinian standing at the end of the four-man wall. If that had hit him, he wouldn’t be with us right now,” Wade said.
“Everyone went crazy. I don’t think anyone could believe it. It was such a feeling of ‘they’re not that good after all’. They are very good on paper, but the game is not played on paper. Everything we did that night worked. You wouldn’t have known sometimes which team was Argentina and which team was a working class football.
Yankos scored a second from a penalty kick, and Vlado Bozinovski headed a fourth goal, and it was all over. As leading commentator Martin Tyler said after the game: “It’s a result to shock the football world.”
Current Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was also part of the team, joking in the barns that he would need an ambulance after the party that night. The team drank their body weight in beer at the Camperdown Travelodge, and unsurprisingly, Brazil beat them in the final three days later.
Argentina defeated Wade’s team four years later in a friendly in Buenos Aires in 1992, then triumphed over two legs in the World Cup qualifiers in 1993. Even with Maradona, Argentina were famously held to a 1-all draw at the SFS.
Three more matches have been played since then, with Argentina winning all three – in 1995, 2005 and 2007.
On Sunday morning (AEDT), the Socceroos face the mighty Argentina again, but this time for the first time in a World Cup. Wade sees a moment in history beckoning, dating back to the first confrontation 34 years ago.
As then, no one expects Australia to win except the Socceroos themselves.
“We never thought we would lose. It wasn’t arrogance. We were just never intimidated by anyone,” Wade said.
“Of course we got beaten from time to time, but you had to be at your best to play us. We wouldn’t lie down and take it, and if you weren’t at your best, we’d win. That was the mentality and I see it in the team now.”
Yankos teammates still joke that he has a DVD of his goal in his pocket, ready to show to anyone who asks. Maybe he should send the disc to Doha by express mail so his old teammate Arnold can show the team? To perfectly emphasize the power of self-confidence?
“They don’t need it, mate,” Yankos laughed.
“Arnie instilled in us the belief that 11v11, when we play as an 11-man unit, that the team can perform with confidence. When you feel confident, 80 percent of your strides are going to work because you feel confident. When you feel under the pump, you feel that pressure.
“The team made no mistakes (against Denmark). It was a great result.
“Argentina? I think they’re confident enough to go with it. That’s important. Work as a unit, don’t work as individuals and really try them out.
“You never know what could happen.”
