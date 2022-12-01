Your tears of joy will come: The night Maradona forecast Socceroos success

Wade played in five of them, and apart from his job of marking Maradona, no nights were more memorable than when the Socceroos first met Argentina in 1988, helping Australia to a 4-1 win at the new Sydney Football Stadium. Argentina was the best team in the world, had won the 1986 World Cup, and had come to Australia for a Bicentennial Gold Cup against Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Socceroos had lost to Brazil and beat Saudi Arabia, and everyone expected Argentina to get past the hosts and the final. “There were only 19,000 people there. So many believed we could,” Wade said. “And they were the reigning world champions. Yes, they didn’t have Maradona on that trip, but they had some very high-profile players.

“But what a night that was. It all came together.” Wade scored the opening goal and Argentina leveled soon after, but then captain Charlie Yankos stepped down, and one of the greatest goals ever scored by the Socceroos. Charlie Yankos on the 1988 attack on Argentina. Credit:Greg White/Fairfax From a free kick 35 meters from goal, Yankos thought he would try. It certainly looked ambitious. “Against Saudi Arabia I had hit the target and we scored from the rebound, so I was confident and I had practiced quite a bit in training,” Yankos told the club. Herald and The age.

“I had mostly hit the corner flags or someone in the stands or something. But on this particular occasion I thought, I’m going for it. It was kind of slippery, I thought maybe it would slip and be a chance or something. Jose Rodriguez and Frank Farina battle for the ball in 1988. Credit:AP “I just hit it sweet and it did what it did. But I’ll tell you now, I didn’t mean it.’ The old-fashioned leather ball, which Yankos said was a bit flat, swerved left to skim the left edge of the Argentina wall, then banked massively right into the goal. It was a wonder of the world.

Argentina defeated Wade’s team four years later in a friendly in Buenos Aires in 1992, then triumphed over two legs in the World Cup qualifiers in 1993. Even with Maradona, Argentina were famously held to a 1-all draw at the SFS. Three more matches have been played since then, with Argentina winning all three – in 1995, 2005 and 2007. Diego Maradona needed a police escort during training when he was in Sydney in 1993. Credit:Steve Christo, Getty On Sunday morning (AEDT), the Socceroos face the mighty Argentina again, but this time for the first time in a World Cup. Wade sees a moment in history beckoning, dating back to the first confrontation 34 years ago. As then, no one expects Australia to win except the Socceroos themselves.

“We never thought we would lose. It wasn’t arrogance. We were just never intimidated by anyone,” Wade said. “Of course we got beaten from time to time, but you had to be at your best to play us. We wouldn’t lie down and take it, and if you weren’t at your best, we’d win. That was the mentality and I see it in the team now.” Graham Arnold is celebrating with Jamie Maclaren and Jackson Irvine. Credit:Getty Images Yankos teammates still joke that he has a DVD of his goal in his pocket, ready to show to anyone who asks. Maybe he should send the disc to Doha by express mail so his old teammate Arnold can show the team? To perfectly emphasize the power of self-confidence? “They don’t need it, mate,” Yankos laughed.