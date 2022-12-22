Your next Google Chrome update could be here sooner than you think, if you’re lucky

Tech
By Jacky
Your next Google Chrome update could be here sooner than you think, if you're lucky

The next editions of Google Chrome may arrive earlier to some lucky users due to a new initiative from the company.

The browser will now see an “early stable” launch for a selection of users before a wider general release shortly thereafter.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More