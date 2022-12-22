Your next Google Chrome update could be here sooner than you think, if you’re lucky

The next editions of Google Chrome may arrive earlier to some lucky users due to a new initiative from the company.

The browser will now see an “early stable” launch for a selection of users before a wider general release shortly thereafter.

Google Chrome v110 will be the first build with such a release schedule, with a beta launch on January 12, 2023, followed by an “early stable” launch on February 1, and a hopefully finalized “stable” launch on February 7.

Google Chrome release

In a blog post Rachel Andrew, a technical writer for Google and content lead for the Chrome Developers site, outlined the decision, noting that the change would help the company spot potential issues with new Chrome builds before releasing the latest version to its wider audience. user base.

“Releasing a stable version early for a small percentage of users gives us the opportunity to monitor the release before rolling it out to all of our users. If a high profile issue is discovered, it can be addressed while the impact is relatively small,” she says. wrote, adding that “for most developers, this change will have little impact”.

Google hasn’t detailed exactly who the privileged early adopters will be, but it’s likely they’ll be the ones currently receiving early experimental updates through the existing Canary channel.

Google Chrome has received several high-profile upgrades in recent weeks to ensure its browser continues to be useful to customers.

This includes a new Memory Saver mode that promises to free up memory from browser tabs that are open in the background but not being used, which the company claims will make browsing on the active tab smoother.

There’s also a new Energy Saver mode that detects when a device’s battery level reaches 20%, then limits background activity and visual effects like animations and videos, helping to save as many extra minutes as possible.

The company is also teaming up with major rivals Apple and Mozilla to deliver an enhanced web browser benchmarking tool, where Speedometer 3 is designed to measure responsiveness by simulating user interactions on demonstrator web applications.