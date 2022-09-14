Your new iPhone 14 will need a software update before you can use it

The first item on your to-do list, if you’ve bought one of Apple’s new iPhones, should be updating the operating system.

The (unofficial) Twitter account Apple Software Updates, which reports on new software updates for the company’s products, has revealed that the latest generation of iPhones will ship with “an earlier version of iOS 16”, explaining that customers a day-one update for the final release build.

The new iPhones ship with an earlier version of iOS 16, so you’ll get a day one update to the final release build (20A362), which will be listed as release notes with the following: pic.twitter.com/UnryNYzCXw — Apple software updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 13, 2022

Customers may be tempted to ignore this and continue enjoying their new device. But this is not recommended. According to the release notes, the first day update brings a number of bug fixes, including an issue that “may cause some photos to look soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

Maybe that’s not a deal breaker, but we don’t know what other annoyances and misbehavior will be fixed by the update, and it makes sense to get the best possible experience from your new device.

iPhone buyers aren’t the only ones facing launch day this fall. Apple software updates separately notes that the new Apple Watch Series 8 also has a day-one update. Indeed, something similar happened last year with the iPhone 13 and two iPad models; a more serious bug that prevented users from playing Apple Music tracks presented on launch day in 2021 and needed to be patched with a software update.

In a separate article, we explain how to update iOS on your iPhone.