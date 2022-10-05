Your medicine works better if you BELIEVE it will, study finds

<!–

Medicines work better when you expect them to, a study suggests.

Patients with appendicitis who thought their antibiotics would work were “considerably” more likely to have improvement in symptoms.

Researchers at the University of Washington said it revealed the powers of the mind and the placebo effect.

This is the idea that your brain can convince your body that a treatment makes you feel better.

Mood can’t lower your cholesterol or shrink a tumor as far as scientists know, but it can improve symptoms modulated by the brain, such as pain.

The chart above shows the number of surgeries to remove an appendix after participants were given antibiotics. They were divided on whether they thought the antibiotics would be unsuccessful (orange), thought they would work (green), or thought they would be completely successful (blue). The results showed that those who thought antibiotics would be completely successful were the least likely to need surgery to have their appendix removed.

For the latest study, researchers looked at 425 participants who were mostly in their thirties between May 2016 and February 2020.

They were recruited from 25 medical centers in the US and asked to complete surveys before being prescribed antibiotics.

They were divided into three groups: those who thought antibiotics wouldn’t work, those who thought they could help, and those who thought they would be completely successful.

The groups were then followed for 30 days.

The results showed that those who believed in antibiotics were 13 percent less likely to have surgery to remove their appendix than those who didn’t.

Of these 111 adults, 15 (14 percent of the total) required surgery — medically called appendectomy.

In comparison, in the group that had no confidence in antibiotics, 24 of 92 adults (27 percent) needed the treatment.

The researchers also found that those who believed in antibiotics were 15 percent less likely to experience persistent symptoms such as stomach pain.

And six percent less likely to be dissatisfied with their treatment.

dr. David Flum, a surgeon at the University of Washington who led the paper, said those who believed in antibiotics could have had better results because they adhered to the treatment schedule earlier.

He also suggested that they would be less likely to report pain to doctors, which influences the decision whether or not to recommend surgery.

“It has been previously shown that experiencing and reporting pain is related to patients’ beliefs and expectations,” he said.

“Participant reports of worsening pain may very well have motivated the decision for surgery.”

Scientists noted that there were very few participants who strongly believed that antibiotics didn’t work, which may have affected the results.

Their study was based on the landmark Comparative Results of Antibiotics and Appendectomy (CODA) study.

It was conducted between May 2016 and February 2020 and led to antibiotics now being accepted as a first-line treatment for people with appendicitis.

The appendix is ​​a small tube-like organ with no known function that is attached to the colon. It’s thought to be an evolutionary holdover from when human ancestors survived on much more plant material, which helped break it down.

Appendicitis is a serious condition in which the appendix becomes infected and inflamed.

It causes symptoms, including a constant and persistent pain in the center of the abdomen, which makes coughing or walking difficult because it can make the pain worse.

About 250,000 Americans are diagnosed with appendicitis each year, statistics suggest. It is most common in people 20 to 30 years old.